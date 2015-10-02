Apple iPhone 6S (128GB, space gray)
Part Number: iPHONE6S128GBSPCGRY
-
Apple iPhone 6S (128GB, silver) iphone6s128gbsil £45.05
-
Apple iPhone 6S (32GB, space gray) mn0m2lla
-
Apple iPhone 6S (32GB, rose gold) mn202lla
-
Apple iPhone 6S (128GB, rose gold) iphone6s128gbrsgld £45.05
-
Apple iPhone 6S (16GB, rose gold) iphones16gbrsgld £27.05
-
-
Apple iPhone 6S (64GB, gold) iphone6s64ggld £39.00
-
Apple iPhone 6S (32GB, silver) mn1k2lla
-
Apple iPhone 6S (16GB, silver) iphone16gbsil £27.05
-
Apple iPhone 6S (16GB, gold) mkql2ba £27.05
-
-
Apple iPhone 6S (64GB, silver) iphone6s64gbsil £39.00
-
Apple iPhone 6S (16GB, space gray) iphone6s16gbspcgry £27.05
-
Apple iPhone 6S (128GB, gold) iphone6s128gbgld £45.05
Phone Features
-
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
-
SensorsAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
-
Additional FeaturesMultitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, iCloud Photo Sharing, AirDrop function, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), MIMO technology, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, CarPlay function, Family Sharing feature, QuickType keyboard, iCloud Keychain, Spotlight Search, Notification Center, M9 motion coprocessor
-
Security DevicesFingerprint reader
Cellular
-
TechnologyTD-SCDMA / WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
-
Typesmartphone
-
Integrated Componentsaudio player, front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, stereo speakers, voice recorder
-
NavigationGLONASS, GPS
-
BandTD-SCDMA / WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Mobile Broadband Generation4G
-
Phone Form Factortouch
-
Service Providernot specified
-
Operating System FamilyiOS
-
Operating SystemiOS 9
-
Payment TechnologyApple Pay
-
Intelligent AssistantSiri
-
SIM Card Typenano SIM
-
Input Device3D Touch
General
-
SAR Value0.98 W/kg (body) / 0.87 W/kg (head)
-
Integrated ComponentsRear-facing camera, front-facing camera, audio player, voice recorder, stereo speakers, navigation
- ManufacturerApple
Messaging & Internet
-
Instant Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
-
Supported Social Networks and BlogsFacebook, Twitter
-
Messaging ServicesSMS, MMS
Display
-
TechnologyRetina HD display with IPS technology
-
Display Resolution1334 x 750 pixels
-
Pixel Density (ppi)326
-
Contrast Ratio1400:1
-
Diagonal Size4.7 in
-
Diagonal Size (metric)11.9 cm
-
Smartphone Diagonal Size4.7 in
-
Display Protectionfingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
-
Colour Supportcolor
-
Display LanguagesArabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
-
Features3D Touch, Display Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Landscape Views, Reachability (screen shifting)
Communications
-
Data TransmissionDC-HSDPA, EDGE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, LTE Advanced, TDD-LTE, VoLTE
-
Data Transmission Operating BandBand 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
-
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
-
4G LTE BandBand 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
Processor
-
ManufacturerApple
-
64-bit ArchitectureYes
Camera
-
Digital Zoom3
-
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
-
Camera Light SourceLED light
-
Features5-element lens, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Cinematic video stabilization, Continuous autofocus, Exposure control, Focus Pixels, Hybrid IR filter, Improved noise reduction, Live Photo, Panorama, Playback zoom, Slow motion video, Time-lapse mode, Timer mode, True Tone flash, backside illumination sensor, face detection, iSight camera, photo and video geotagging, sapphire crystal lens cover
Media Player
-
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, MOV, M-JPEG, MPEG-4, H.264, M4V
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsWAV, AAC, AIFF, PCM, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, AAC-LC, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC
Digital Camera
-
Digital Zoom3
-
Lens Aperturef/2.2
-
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
-
Camera Light SourceLED light
-
Video Recorder Resolutions1280 x 720 (720p), 1920 x 1080 (1080p), 3840 x 2160 (2160p)
-
Features5-element lens, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Cinematic video stabilization, Continuous autofocus, Exposure control, Focus Pixels, Hybrid IR filter, Improved noise reduction, Live Photo, Panorama, Playback zoom, Slow motion video, Time-lapse mode, Timer mode, True Tone flash, backside illumination sensor, face detection, iSight camera, photo and video geotagging, sapphire crystal lens cover
Miscellaneous
-
Included AccessoriesUSB cable, power adapter, Apple EarPods
Header
-
BrandApple
-
Product LineApple iPhone
-
Model6s
-
Packaged Quantity1
CE Input Device
-
Typetouch sensitive screen (3D Touch)
Battery
-
Run Time DetailsTalk (WCDMA): up to 840 min
Standby: up to 240 hrs
Active online usage (WCDMA): up to 10 hrs
Active online usage (LTE): up to 10 hrs
Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 11 hrs
Playback (video): up to 11 hrs
Playback (audio): up to 50 hrs
Features
-
Sensorsaccelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
-
Phone Functionscall timer, conference call, flight mode, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
-
Security Devicesfingerprint reader
-
Additional Features (PB)AirDrop function, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), CarPlay function, FaceTime, Family Sharing feature, M9 motion coprocessor, MIMO technology, Notification Center, QuickType keyboard, Spotlight Search, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Photo Sharing, multitasking
Digital Player (Recorder)
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsAAC, AAC-LC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, HE-AAC, MP3, PCM, WAV, protected AAC
-
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, H.264, M-JPEG, M4V, MOV, MPEG-4
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
-
Max Operating Temperature35 °C
-
Humidity Range Operating5 - 95% (non-condensing)
Flash Memory
-
Smartphone Memory128 GB
Optical Sensor
-
Sensor Resolution12 pixels
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty, technical support
-
Service Includedconsulting
-
Full Contract Period1 year, 90 days
Front-facing Camera
-
Sensor Resolution5 Megapixel
-
Lens Aperturef/2.2
-
FeaturesExposure control, FaceTime HD camera
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
General
- ManufacturerApple