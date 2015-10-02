Apple iPhone 6S Specifications

Phone Features

  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
  • Sensors
    Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
  • Additional Features
    Multitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, iCloud Photo Sharing, AirDrop function, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), MIMO technology, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, CarPlay function, Family Sharing feature, QuickType keyboard, iCloud Keychain, Spotlight Search, Notification Center, M9 motion coprocessor
  • Security Devices
    Fingerprint reader

Cellular

  • Technology
    TD-SCDMA / WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
  • Type
    smartphone
  • Integrated Components
    audio player, front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, stereo speakers, voice recorder
  • Navigation
    GLONASS, GPS
  • Band
    TD-SCDMA / WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
  • Mobile Broadband Generation
    4G
  • Phone Form Factor
    touch
  • Service Provider
    not specified
  • Operating System Family
    iOS
  • Operating System
    iOS 9
  • Payment Technology
    Apple Pay
  • Intelligent Assistant
    Siri
  • SIM Card Type
    nano SIM
  • Input Device
    3D Touch

General

  • SAR Value
    0.98 W/kg (body) / 0.87 W/kg (head)
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, audio player, voice recorder, stereo speakers, navigation
  • Manufacturer
    Apple

Messaging & Internet

  • Instant Messaging Services
    MMS, SMS
  • Supported Social Networks and Blogs
    Facebook, Twitter
  • Messaging Services
    SMS, MMS

Display

  • Technology
    Retina HD display with IPS technology
  • Display Resolution
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Pixel Density (ppi)
    326
  • Contrast Ratio
    1400:1
  • Diagonal Size
    4.7 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    11.9 cm
  • Smartphone Diagonal Size
    4.7 in
  • Display Protection
    fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Colour Support
    color
  • Display Languages
    Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
  • Features
    3D Touch, Display Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Landscape Views, Reachability (screen shifting)

Communications

  • Data Transmission
    DC-HSDPA, EDGE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, LTE Advanced, TDD-LTE, VoLTE
  • Data Transmission Operating Band
    Band 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
  • 4G LTE Band
    Band 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8

Processor

  • Manufacturer
    Apple
  • 64-bit Architecture
    Yes

Camera

  • Digital Zoom
    3
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic
  • Camera Light Source
    LED light
  • Features
    5-element lens, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Cinematic video stabilization, Continuous autofocus, Exposure control, Focus Pixels, Hybrid IR filter, Improved noise reduction, Live Photo, Panorama, Playback zoom, Slow motion video, Time-lapse mode, Timer mode, True Tone flash, backside illumination sensor, face detection, iSight camera, photo and video geotagging, sapphire crystal lens cover

Media Player

  • Supported Digital Video Standards
    AVI, MOV, M-JPEG, MPEG-4, H.264, M4V
  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    WAV, AAC, AIFF, PCM, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, AAC-LC, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC

Digital Camera

  • Digital Zoom
    3
  • Lens Aperture
    f/2.2
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic
  • Camera Light Source
    LED light
  • Video Recorder Resolutions
    1280 x 720 (720p), 1920 x 1080 (1080p), 3840 x 2160 (2160p)
  • Features
    5-element lens, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Cinematic video stabilization, Continuous autofocus, Exposure control, Focus Pixels, Hybrid IR filter, Improved noise reduction, Live Photo, Panorama, Playback zoom, Slow motion video, Time-lapse mode, Timer mode, True Tone flash, backside illumination sensor, face detection, iSight camera, photo and video geotagging, sapphire crystal lens cover

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    USB cable, power adapter, Apple EarPods

Header

  • Brand
    Apple
  • Product Line
    Apple iPhone
  • Model
    6s
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

CE Input Device

  • Type
    touch sensitive screen (3D Touch)

Battery

  • Run Time Details
    Talk (WCDMA): up to 840 min
    Standby: up to 240 hrs
    Active online usage (WCDMA): up to 10 hrs
    Active online usage (LTE): up to 10 hrs
    Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 11 hrs
    Playback (video): up to 11 hrs
    Playback (audio): up to 50 hrs

Features

  • Sensors
    accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
  • Phone Functions
    call timer, conference call, flight mode, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
  • Security Devices
    fingerprint reader
  • Additional Features (PB)
    AirDrop function, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), CarPlay function, FaceTime, Family Sharing feature, M9 motion coprocessor, MIMO technology, Notification Center, QuickType keyboard, Spotlight Search, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Photo Sharing, multitasking

Digital Player (Recorder)

  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    AAC, AAC-LC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, HE-AAC, MP3, PCM, WAV, protected AAC
  • Supported Digital Video Standards
    AVI, H.264, M-JPEG, M4V, MOV, MPEG-4

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    0 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    35 °C
  • Humidity Range Operating
    5 - 95% (non-condensing)

Flash Memory

  • Smartphone Memory
    128 GB

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    12 pixels

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty, technical support
  • Service Included
    consulting
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year, 90 days

Front-facing Camera

  • Sensor Resolution
    5 Megapixel
  • Lens Aperture
    f/2.2
  • Features
    Exposure control, FaceTime HD camera

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

General

  • Manufacturer
    Apple

