Apple iPhone 6s Plus (128GB, space gray)
Part Number: iPhone6SPlus128GBspcgry
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Phone Features
-
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
-
SensorsAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
-
Additional FeaturesMultitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, iCloud Photo Sharing, AirDrop function, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), MIMO technology, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, CarPlay function, Family Sharing feature, QuickType keyboard, Dynamic Lock Screen, iCloud Keychain, Spotlight Search, Notification Center, M9 motion coprocessor
-
Security DevicesFingerprint reader
Cellular
-
TechnologyTD-SCDMA / WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
-
TypeSmartphone
-
Integrated Componentsaudio player, front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, voice recorder
-
NavigationA-GPS, GLONASS
-
BandTD-SCDMA / WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
-
Mobile Broadband Generation4G
-
Phone Form Factortouch
-
Service Providernot specified
-
Operating System FamilyiOS
-
Operating SystemiOS 9
-
Payment TechnologyApple Pay
-
Intelligent AssistantSiri
-
SIM Card Typenano SIM
-
Input Device3D Touch, capacitive
General
-
SAR Value0.98 W/kg (body) / 0.93 W/kg (head)
-
- ManufacturerApple
Messaging & Internet
-
Instant Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
-
Supported Social Networks and BlogsFacebook, Twitter
-
Messaging ServicesSMS, MMS
Display
-
TechnologyRetina HD display with IPS technology
-
Display Resolution1920 x 1080 pixels
-
Pixel Density (ppi)401
-
Contrast Ratio1300:1
-
Diagonal Size5.5 in
-
Diagonal Size (metric)14 cm
-
Smartphone Diagonal Size5.5 in
-
Display Protectionfingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
-
Colour Supportcolor
-
Display LanguagesArabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
-
FeaturesDisplay Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Reachability (screen shifting)
Communications
-
Data TransmissionDC-HSDPA, EDGE, GPRS, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, TDD-LTE, VoLTE
-
Data Transmission Operating BandBand 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
-
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
-
4G LTE BandBand 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 30, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
Processor
-
-
64-bit ArchitectureYes
Camera
-
Digital Zoom3
-
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
-
Camera Light SourceLED light
-
Features5-element lens, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Cinematic video stabilization, Continuous autofocus, Focus Pixels, Hybrid IR filter, Improved noise reduction, Live Photo, Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), Panorama, Playback zoom, Slow motion video, Time-lapse mode, Timer mode, True Tone flash, backside illumination sensor, face detection, iSight camera, panoramic pictures, photo and video geotagging, sapphire crystal lens cover, smile detection
Media Player
-
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, MOV, M-JPEG, MPEG-4, H.264, M4V
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsWAV, AAC, AIFF, PCM, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, AAC-LC, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC
Digital Camera
-
Digital Zoom3
-
Lens Aperturef/2.2
-
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
-
Camera Light SourceLED light
-
Video Recorder Resolutions1280 x 720 (720p), 1920 x 1080 (1080p), 3840 x 2160 (2160p)
-
Features5-element lens, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Cinematic video stabilization, Continuous autofocus, Focus Pixels, Hybrid IR filter, Improved noise reduction, Live Photo, Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), Panorama, Playback zoom, Slow motion video, Time-lapse mode, Timer mode, True Tone flash, backside illumination sensor, face detection, iSight camera, panoramic pictures, photo and video geotagging, sapphire crystal lens cover, smile detection
Header
-
-
Product LineApple iPhone
-
Model6s Plus
-
Packaged Quantity1
CE Input Device
-
Typetouch sensitive screen (3D Touch)
-
Touchscreen Technologycapacitive
Battery
-
Run Time DetailsTalk (WCDMA): up to 1440 min
Standby: up to 384 hrs
Active online usage (WCDMA): up to 12 hrs
Active online usage (LTE): up to 12 hrs
Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 12 hrs
Playback (video): up to 14 hrs
Playback (audio): up to 80 hrs
-
TechnologyLithium Ion
Features
-
Sensorsaccelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
-
Phone Functionscall timer, conference call, flight mode, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
-
Security Devicesfingerprint reader
-
Additional Features (PB)AirDrop function, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), CarPlay function, Dynamic Lock Screen, FaceTime, Family Sharing feature, M9 motion coprocessor, MIMO technology, Notification Center, QuickType keyboard, Spotlight Search, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Photo Sharing, multitasking
Digital Player (Recorder)
-
Supported Digital Audio StandardsAAC, AAC-LC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, HE-AAC, MP3, PCM, WAV, protected AAC
-
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, H.264, M-JPEG, M4V, MOV, MPEG-4
Environmental Parameters
-
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
-
Max Operating Temperature35 °C
-
Humidity Range Operating5 - 95% (non-condensing)
Flash Memory
-
Smartphone Memory128 GB
Optical Sensor
-
Sensor Resolution12 pixels
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty, technical support
-
Service Includedconsulting
-
Full Contract Period1 year, 90 days
Front-facing Camera
-
Sensor Resolution5 Megapixel
-
Lens Aperturef/2.2
-
FeaturesExposure control, FaceTime HD camera
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
General
