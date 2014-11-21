Apple iPhone 6 Specifications

Phone Features

  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, voice dialing, vibrating alert
  • Sensors
    Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
  • Additional Features
    Multitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirDrop function, Wi-Fi Calling, Skyline Notification, M8 motion coprocessor
  • Security Devices
    Fingerprint reader

Cellular

  • Technology
    CDMA2000 1X / GSM / WCDMA (UMTS) / TD-SCDMA
  • Application Software
    Calculator, Calendar, Keynote, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Newsstand, Notes, Numbers, Pages, Passbook, Camera, Phone, Photos, Podcasts, Reminders, Safari, Siri, Stocks, Videos, Voice Memos, Weather, Clock, iBooks, iCloud, Compass, Contacts, Control Center, FaceTime, Game Center, Health
  • Type
    Smartphone
  • Integrated Components
    front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, voice recorder
  • Navigation
    A-GPS, GLONASS
  • Band
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900 / CDMA2000 1X 2100/1900/800 / TD-SCDMA / AWS 1700/2100
  • Mobile Broadband Generation
    4G
  • Phone Form Factor
    touch
  • Service Provider
    not specified
  • Operating System Family
    iOS
  • Operating System
    iOS 8
  • Payment Technology
    Apple Pay
  • SIM Card Type
    nano SIM
  • Input Device
    Multi-touch

General

  • Manufacturer
    Apple

Messaging & Internet

  • Supported Social Networks and Blogs
    Facebook, Twitter
Display

  • Technology
    Retina HD display with IPS technology
  • Display Resolution
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Pixel Density (ppi)
    326
  • Contrast Ratio
    1400:1
  • Diagonal Size
    4.7 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    11.9 cm
  • Smartphone Diagonal Size
    4.7 in
  • Display Protection
    fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Colour Support
    color
  • Display Languages
    Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Catalan, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Chinese (simplified), Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English
  • Features
    Display Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Reachability (screen shifting)

Communications

  • Communication Features
    Internet browser, mobile Email client
  • Data Transmission
    DC-HSDPA, EDGE, VoLTE, EV-DO, FDD-LTE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, TDD-LTE
  • Data Transmission Operating Band
    Band 1, Band 13, Band 29, Band 3, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 28
  • Data Transmission Operating Frequency
    LTE 700 APT/700b/700c/700 de/800/800 DD/850/900/1800/1900/TD 1900/2100/TD 2300/TD 2500/2600/TD 2600/AWS
  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth 4.0, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
  • 4G LTE Band
    Band 1, Band 13, Band 29, Band 3, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 28

Processor

  • Type
    Apple A8
  • Manufacturer
    Apple
  • 64-bit Architecture
    Yes

Organizer

  • Personal Information Management
    alarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder, synchronization with PC

Camera

  • Front-facing Camera
    1.2 Megapixel

Media Player

  • Supported Digital Video Standards
    AVI, MOV, M-JPEG, MPEG-4, H.264, M4V
  • Supported Digital Audio Standards
    WAV, AAC, AIFF, PCM, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, AAC-LC, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC

Location

Digital Camera

Navigation System

Header

  • Brand
    Apple
  • Product Line
    Apple iPhone
  • Model
    6
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

CE Input Device

  • Type
    touch sensitive screen (multi-touch)

Battery

  • Technology
    Lithium Ion
  • Run Time Details
    Talk (WCDMA): up to 840 min
    Standby: up to 250 hrs
    Active online usage (WCDMA): up to 10 hrs
    Active online usage (LTE): up to 10 hrs
    Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 10 hrs
    Playback (video): up to 11 hrs
    Playback (audio): up to 50 hrs

Features

Digital Player (Recorder)

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    0 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    35 °C
  • Humidity Range Operating
    5 - 95% (non-condensing)

Flash Memory

  • Smartphone Memory
    16 GB

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    8 pixels

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty, technical support
  • Service Included
    consulting
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year, 90 days

Front-facing Camera

  • Sensor Resolution
    1.2 Megapixel

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

General

  • Manufacturer
    Apple

