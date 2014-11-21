Apple iPhone 6 (16GB, silver)
Part Number: MG482B/A Released: 19 September 2014
Phone Features
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, voice dialing, vibrating alert
SensorsAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
Additional FeaturesMultitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirDrop function, Wi-Fi Calling, Skyline Notification, M8 motion coprocessor
Security DevicesFingerprint reader
Cellular
TechnologyCDMA2000 1X / GSM / WCDMA (UMTS) / TD-SCDMA
Application SoftwareCalculator, Calendar, Keynote, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Newsstand, Notes, Numbers, Pages, Passbook, Camera, Phone, Photos, Podcasts, Reminders, Safari, Siri, Stocks, Videos, Voice Memos, Weather, Clock, iBooks, iCloud, Compass, Contacts, Control Center, FaceTime, Game Center, Health
TypeSmartphone
NavigationA-GPS, GLONASS
BandWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900 / CDMA2000 1X 2100/1900/800 / TD-SCDMA / AWS 1700/2100
Mobile Broadband Generation4G
Phone Form Factortouch
Service Providernot specified
Operating System FamilyiOS
Operating SystemiOS 8
Payment TechnologyApple Pay
SIM Card Typenano SIM
Input DeviceMulti-touch
General
- ManufacturerApple
Messaging & Internet
Cellular Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
Mobile ServicesApp Store, Apple Maps, FaceTime, Game Center, Health, Keynote, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Newsstand, Notes, Apple Pay, Numbers, Pages, Passbook, Phone, Photos, Podcasts, Reminders, Safari, Siri, Stocks, Calculator, Video Call, Videos, Voice Memos, Weather, iBooks, iCloud, iTunes Radio, iTunes Store, Calendar, Camera, Clock, Compass, Contacts, Control Center
Instant Messaging ServicesMMS, SMS
Supported Social Networks and BlogsFacebook, Twitter
Messaging ServicesSMS, MMS
Display
TechnologyRetina HD display with IPS technology
Display Resolution1334 x 750 pixels
Pixel Density (ppi)326
Contrast Ratio1400:1
Diagonal Size4.7 in
Diagonal Size (metric)11.9 cm
Smartphone Diagonal Size4.7 in
Display Protectionfingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
Colour Supportcolor
Display LanguagesArabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Catalan, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Chinese (simplified), Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English
FeaturesDisplay Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Reachability (screen shifting)
Communications
Communication FeaturesInternet browser, mobile Email client
Data TransmissionDC-HSDPA, EDGE, VoLTE, EV-DO, FDD-LTE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, TDD-LTE
Data Transmission Operating BandBand 1, Band 13, Band 29, Band 3, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 28
Data Transmission Operating FrequencyLTE 700 APT/700b/700c/700 de/800/800 DD/850/900/1800/1900/TD 1900/2100/TD 2300/TD 2500/2600/TD 2600/AWS
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth 4.0, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
4G LTE BandBand 1, Band 13, Band 29, Band 3, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 28
Processor
TypeApple A8
ManufacturerApple
-
64-bit ArchitectureYes
Organizer
Personal Information Managementalarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder, synchronization with PC
Camera
-
-
-
-
-
Media Player
-
-
Location
-
Digital Camera
-
-
-
-
-
-
Navigation System
-
Header
BrandApple
Product LineApple iPhone
Model6
Packaged Quantity1
CE Input Device
Typetouch sensitive screen (multi-touch)
Battery
-
-
Run Time DetailsTalk (WCDMA): up to 840 min
Standby: up to 250 hrs
Active online usage (WCDMA): up to 10 hrs
Active online usage (LTE): up to 10 hrs
Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 10 hrs
Playback (video): up to 11 hrs
Playback (audio): up to 50 hrs
Features
Sensorsaccelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
Security Devicesfingerprint reader
Additional Features (PB)AirDrop function, AirPlay wireless streaming, FaceTime, M8 motion coprocessor, Skyline Notification, Wi-Fi Calling, multitasking
Digital Player (Recorder)
Supported Digital Audio StandardsAAC, AAC-LC, WAV, protected AAC, AIFF, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, HE-AAC, MP3, PCM
Supported Digital Video StandardsAVI, H.264, M-JPEG, M4V, MOV, MPEG-4
Environmental Parameters
-
-
-
Flash Memory
-
Optical Sensor
-
Service & Support Details
-
-
-
Front-facing Camera
-
Service & Support
-
General
- ManufacturerApple