Apple HomePod Specifications

Apple HomePod (White)

Part Number: CNETAppleSiriSpeaker Released: 9 February 2018

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Manufacturer
    Apple

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    14.2 cm
  • Depth
    14.2 cm
  • Height
    17.2 cm
  • Weight
    2.5 kg

  • Brand
    Apple
  • Product Line
    Apple
  • Model
    HomePod
  • Country Kits
    United Kingdom
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • Colour
    white

Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Internet of Things (IoT) Compatible
    Yes
  • Platform
    Apple HomeKit
  • Communications Type
    cloud
  • Communications Technology
    WiFi
  • Intelligent Assistant
    Siri
  • Voice Controlled
    direct

Apple HomePod (White)

Part Number: CNETAppleSiriSpeaker Released: 9 Feb 2018

