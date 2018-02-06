Apple HomePod (White)
Part Number: CNETAppleSiriSpeaker Released: 9 February 2018
General
Packaged Quantity1
- ManufacturerApple
Dimensions & Weight
Width14.2 cm
Depth14.2 cm
Height17.2 cm
Weight2.5 kg
Header
BrandApple
Product LineApple
ModelHomePod
Country KitsUnited Kingdom
Miscellaneous
Colourwhite
Internet of Things (IoT)
Internet of Things (IoT) CompatibleYes
PlatformApple HomeKit
Communications Typecloud
Communications TechnologyWiFi
Intelligent AssistantSiri
Voice Controlleddirect
General
