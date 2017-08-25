CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Anker SoundCore 2 review:

A likeable, cheap mini Bluetooth speaker with strong battery

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11

Anker SoundCore 2

(Part #: AK-A3105011)
See all prices
Hot Products

The Good The Anker SoundCore 2 delivers better than average sound for the money, is water-resistant and has strong battery life. There's also a built-in microphone for speakerphone calls.

The Bad Distorts at higher volumes and can't handle deep bass.

The Bottom Line While Anker's SoundCore 2 doesn't sound as good as some people think, it's a likable, relatively inexpensive mini Bluetooth speaker with strong battery life.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.0 Overall
  • Design 7.0
  • Features 7.0
  • Sound 7.0
  • Value 7.0

Review Sections

Anker's SoundCore 2 is a popular mini Bluetooth speaker on Amazon. It costs $35 (£42 in the UK, AU$99 in Australia), plays pretty loud for its small size, is water-resistant and has excellent battery life. That's all good -- and the SoundCore 2 is a perfectly fine little wireless speaker -- but it doesn't sound as good as the similarly priced Oontz Angle 3 Plus and can't handle certain bass frequencies at higher volumes.

Cosmetically speaking, the 11.2-ounce (318g) SoundCore 2 has a straightforward, low-frills design that's highlighted by a soft-to-the-touch rubberized finish and nice, big buttons on top for power, volume control, pause/playback and Bluetooth connectivity. Slightly bigger than Anker's original SoundCore, it sounds slightly better, with a little better bass response, and adds the aforementioned splashproofing. (With their prices so close, there really isn't any reason to buy the original SoundCore at this point even though it remains on sale).

I had no problem pairing it and the wireless range was good (Anker lists it a 66 feet or about 20 meters). A rubber gasket covers the USB charging port and auxiliary input, which allows you to connect non-Bluetooth devices. Additionally, there's a built-in microphone for making speakerphone calls, but don't expect business-class performance.

Hot Products

This week on CNET News

With Galaxy Note 8, Samsung hopes to smother battery debacle
Amazon's Whole Foods era begins Monday -- with cheaper kale

Discuss: Anker SoundCore 2

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...