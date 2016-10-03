Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation, Black)
Part Number: DOTBLACK
General
Bluetooth ProfilesAdvanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP)
- ManufacturerAmazon
Speaker System
Integrated Componentsmicrophone
Amplification Typeactive
Audio Amplifierintegrated
Connectivity Technologywireless
Audio System
Typesmart speaker, Bluetooth speaker
Power Device
Power SourceAC power adapter
Header
BrandAmazon
Product LineAmazon
ModelEcho Dot
Edition2nd Generation
Packaged Quantity1
Network & Internet Multimedia
Connectivity InterfacesBluetooth, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n
Internet Streaming ServicesAmazon Music Unlimited, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio
Miscellaneous
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Speaker Details
Speaker Typespeaker
-
Speaker Channel Typemono
Connections
Typeaudio line-out
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
Internet of Things (IoT)
Internet of Things (IoT) CompatibleYes
PlatformBelkin WeMo, Hue, Insteon, Lutron, Nest, SmartThing, SmartThings, TP-Link, Wink, ecobee, hive, tado
Communications TechnologyBluetooth, WiFi
Intelligent Assistant CompatibleAlexa
Voice Controlleddirect
Dimensions & Weight
Width3.3 in
Depth3.3 in
Height1.3 in
Diameter3.3 in
Weight5.75 oz
Service & Support
Type90 days warranty
Service & Support Details
Typelimited warranty
Full Contract Period90 days
