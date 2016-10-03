Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Specifications

The smart home of tomorrow just found its Model T

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation, Black)

Part Number: DOTBLACK

1 Related Model

General

  • Bluetooth Profiles
    Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP)
  • Manufacturer
    Amazon

Speaker System

  • Integrated Components
    microphone
  • Amplification Type
    active
  • Audio Amplifier
    integrated
  • Connectivity Technology
    wireless

Audio System

  • Type
    smart speaker, Bluetooth speaker

Power Device

  • Power Source
    AC power adapter

Header

  • Brand
    Amazon
  • Product Line
    Amazon
  • Model
    Echo Dot
  • Edition
    2nd Generation
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Network & Internet Multimedia

  • Connectivity Interfaces
    Bluetooth, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n
  • Internet Streaming Services
    Amazon Music Unlimited, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black
Speaker Details

  • Speaker Type
    speaker
  • Speaker Channel Type
    mono
  • Amplification Type
    active

Connections

  • Type
    audio line-out
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm

Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Internet of Things (IoT) Compatible
    Yes
  • Platform
    Belkin WeMo, Hue, Insteon, Lutron, Nest, SmartThing, SmartThings, TP-Link, Wink, ecobee, hive, tado
  • Communications Technology
    Bluetooth, WiFi
  • Intelligent Assistant Compatible
    Alexa
  • Voice Controlled
    direct

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    3.3 in
  • Depth
    3.3 in
  • Height
    1.3 in
  • Diameter
    3.3 in
  • Weight
    5.75 oz

Service & Support

  • Type
    90 days warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    90 days

