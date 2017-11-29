CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Christmas Gift Guide

Amazon's AWS DeepLens camera wants to teach you deep learning

amazon-aws-deeplens

 Amazon

It may look like a mild-mannered home security camera, but Amazon's AWS DeepLens is anything but. Announced today at the AWS re:Invent 2017 conference, the $249 (£185/AU$330 converted) DeepLens video camera is designed to help train developers in deep learning programming techniques. 

April, 14 2018 is the projected date of availability on Amazon.com, although you can pre-order today.

Deep learning has become a catch-all term for the AI smarts that dominate today's smart home. It's what fuels Amazon's Alexa-enabled speakers, what makes them able to differentiate among various voices, and what makes facial recognition cameras able to distinguish you from your neighbor. And they're only getting smarter -- at least, that's Amazon's hope. 

"AWS" stands for Amazon Web Services and it refers to a variety of cloud-based services offered by the tech giant. The services range from hosting back-end site operations, to storing recorded video, (like what's offered as an optional upgrade via Amazon's Cloud Cam indoor security camera) to messaging services and even AR and VR applications. 

security-camera-roundup-pic-1.jpg
47
46 indoor security cameras for a safer smart home

Related links

Rather than functioning as a traditional indoor security camera, the AWS DeepLens is a training device. It has 1080p HD resolution, a 4-megapixel image sensor, 8-gigabyte memory and 16-gigabyte storage. It also has microSD, microHDMI and two USB ports to accommodate a variety of projects. 

Some of the potential projects Amazon lists include object detection, activity recognition and face detection -- all fueled by Amazon SageMaker, the AWS machine learning service enabling these projects. 

"Amazon SageMaker is a fully managed end-to-end machine learning service that enables data scientists, developers, and machine learning experts to quickly build, train, and host machine learning models at scale," according to an Amazon blog post

With the growth of machine learning in our phones, security cameras and other common consumer products, Amazon's AWS DeepLens video camera could help it drive further innovation. We'll see. 

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Best Smart Home Devices of 2017

See All

  • Amazon Echo (2017)

    Alexa's new flagship smart speaker is better than the first one -- and it costs a lot...

  • Amazon Cloud Cam

    The $120 Amazon Cloud Cam is a capable indoor security camera at a great price.

  • Lifx Color 1000 Smart Bulb

    The second-gen Lifx Color 1000 is best at brightness, efficiency, color quality and ease...

  • BeOn Starter Pack

    BeOn's smart LEDs promise to fool burglars into thinking that you're home and will work...

Discuss Amazon AWS DeepLens

Where to Buy

Amazon AWS DeepLens Video Camera

Part Number: CNETAmazon AWS DeepLens Video Camera

Visit manufacturer site for details.