Alienware Aurora 3500 Prices

Alienware Aurora 3500

Alienware Aurora 3500 - MDT - Athlon 64 3200+ 2 GHz - 256 MB - 80 GB

Part Number: PC-AURORA-3500-R2-CP:SKU-DEFAULT Released: 18 Apr 2005

1 Related Model

Pricing is currently unavailable.

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
Visit the manufacturer's web site to view their availability. The price is not yet available.
* Product and pricing data are sourced from third parties for informational purposes only. We strive to provide correct information, but are not responsible for inaccuracies. Should you find any errors, please help us by reporting it here.