Alienware Area-51 ALX (Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770)
Part Number: CNETAlienwareArea-51-IntelCore2ExtremeQX9770
Processor / Chipset
-
Number of CoresQuad-Core
RAM
-
Memory Speed1333 MHz
-
TechnologyDDR3 SDRAM
-
Installed Size4 GB
Memory
-
Max Supported Size4 GB
Hard Drive
-
Spindle Speed10000
-
Installed Qty2
-
Capacity160 GB
Processor
-
Installed Qty1
-
UpgradabilityUpgradable
-
TypeCore 2 Extreme
-
Processor NumberQX9770
-
ManufacturerIntel
-
Clock Speed3.2 GHz
System
-
Hard Drive Capacity320 GB
Operating System / Software
-
OS Provided: TypeVista Home Premium, Microsoft Windows Vista
General
- ManufacturerAlienware