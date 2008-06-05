Alienware Area-51 ALX (Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770) Series Specifications

Alienware Area-51 ALX (Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770)

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: CNETAlienwareArea-51-IntelCore2ExtremeQX9770

Processor / Chipset

  • Number of Cores
    Quad-Core

RAM

  • Memory Speed
    1333 MHz
  • Technology
    DDR3 SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    4 GB

Memory

  • Max Supported Size
    4 GB

Hard Drive

  • Spindle Speed
    10000
  • Installed Qty
    2
  • Capacity
    160 GB

Processor

  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Upgradability
    Upgradable
  • Type
    Core 2 Extreme
  • Processor Number
    QX9770
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    3.2 GHz

System

  • Hard Drive Capacity
    320 GB

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Vista Home Premium, Microsoft Windows Vista

General

  • Manufacturer
    Alienware

Alienware Area-51 ALX (Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9770)

