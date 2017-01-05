The Latest New Products Must-See

Is the AKG N60 NC the next great wireless noise-cancelling headphone?

akg-n60nc-wireless1.jpgEnlarge Image

The AKG N60 NC Wireless ships in April.

 David Carnoy/CNET

I'm a fan of AKG's N60 NC, which may be the best on-ear noise-cancelling headphone available, so I was pretty stoked to see AKG's N60 NC Wireless, its Bluetooth sibling, here at CES 2017.

It's due to hit stores in the US in April for $300, which isn't cheap, but it is a really nice wireless headphone -- and pretty compact, too.

On-ear models aren't everybody's cup of tea (usually not mine), but from the few minutes I spent with it, the N60 NC Wireless is about as comfortable as you get for an on-ear headphone.

This new model does have some design tweaks to the ear cups (improved padding) and headband (less clamping), which leads to a more comfortable fit.

akg-n60nc-wireless2.jpgEnlarge Image

AKG has made some design tweaks to the ear cups and headband.

 David Carnoy/CNET

The wired AKG N60 NC sounds very good for a noise-cancelling headphone, with clean, well-balanced sound, and my early impression of the AKG N60 NC Wireless is that it also sounds impressive for a wireless NC headphone. And if you're looking to get a little better sound or want to tap into an in-flight entertainment system, you can attach a cable and go wired.

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2017 See full gallery
1 - 4 of 34

AKG N60 NC Wireless features

  • Noise cancelling technology fine-tuned for flying
  • Up to 30-hour battery life
  • Fully accessorized travel package: flight adaptor and carrying pouch included
  • One button universal remote/mic cable and bypass cable for continuous listening pleasure
  • 3D-Axis folding mechanism for convenient storage
  • Protective carrying case included
  • Charges via microUSB
  • Available for purchase in black for $299.95 at AKG.com and select retailers beginning April 2017
akg-n60-nc-wireless3.jpgEnlarge Image

From another angle.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Hot Products

 

Discuss: AKG N60 NC Wireless

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

AKG N60 NC Wireless

Part Number: CNETAKG N60 NC Wireless
Pricing is currently unavailable.