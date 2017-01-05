Is the AKG N60 NC the next great wireless noise-cancelling headphone?

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

I'm a fan of AKG's N60 NC, which may be the best on-ear noise-cancelling headphone available, so I was pretty stoked to see AKG's N60 NC Wireless, its Bluetooth sibling, here at CES 2017.

It's due to hit stores in the US in April for $300, which isn't cheap, but it is a really nice wireless headphone -- and pretty compact, too.

On-ear models aren't everybody's cup of tea (usually not mine), but from the few minutes I spent with it, the N60 NC Wireless is about as comfortable as you get for an on-ear headphone.

This new model does have some design tweaks to the ear cups (improved padding) and headband (less clamping), which leads to a more comfortable fit.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

The wired AKG N60 NC sounds very good for a noise-cancelling headphone, with clean, well-balanced sound, and my early impression of the AKG N60 NC Wireless is that it also sounds impressive for a wireless NC headphone. And if you're looking to get a little better sound or want to tap into an in-flight entertainment system, you can attach a cable and go wired.

AKG N60 NC Wireless features

Noise cancelling technology fine-tuned for flying

Up to 30-hour battery life

Fully accessorized travel package: flight adaptor and carrying pouch included

One button universal remote/mic cable and bypass cable for continuous listening pleasure

3D-Axis folding mechanism for convenient storage

Protective carrying case included

Charges via microUSB

Available for purchase in black for $299.95 at AKG.com and select retailers beginning April 2017