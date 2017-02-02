Acer's monster 38-inch curved gaming monitor now available for $1,300

Acer

If you were looking to game on a giant curved monitor, Acer is ready to take your money.

The XR342CQK, which was announced last June, is a 37.5-inch, 21:9-ratio 3,440x1,600-resolution monitor with a 2,300 mm radius curvature is now available for $1,300 in the US. Availability for other regions wasn't announced, but the price converts to AU$1,700 and £1,035.

The display has a refresh up to 75Hz and a 5ms response time and uses AMD FreeSync technology (AMD's competitor to Nvidia's G-Sync), which helps tame tearing and choppiness during gameplay by keeping your computer's GPU and the monitor's rendering rate in sync. Acer also gives you three customizable profiles so you can adjust settings while you're playing and without opening the OSD menu.

Other feature highlights include:

IPS panel with 172 degree horizontal and 178 degree vertical viewing angles

100 percent sRGB color space

HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs

Four USB 3.0 ports and one USB 3.1 (Gen1) Type-C

Stereo 7-watt speakers with DTS Sound

The specs and features are comparable to the LG 38UC99 available for around $1,300 as well and the Asus Designo Curve MX38VQ announced in January. The Asus adds the odd extra of Qi wireless charging to its base, but it isn't expected until the Q3 2017.