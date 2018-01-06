Acer

Acer is kicking off 2018 by unveiling one of the thinnest laptops ever at CES 2018. The ultra-skinny Swift 7 (SF714-51) looks supremely sleek and futuristic at only 8.98mm thick.

Acer claims it's the world's thinnest laptop. It'll go on sale in April with prices starting at $1,699. UK and Australian pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed but the US starting price converts to £1,254 and AU$2,169, respectively.

The undeniably good-looking laptop features an all-black aluminum design with a 14-inch touchscreen with narrow bezels. It also has 4G LTE connectivity; its design integrates the antenna into the unibody chassis.

Acer

The Acer Swift 7 has lots of competition thanks to the bevy of ultraportable laptops available, though having an older 7th-gen processor is a knock against it, especially at these prices. Its high price tag may dissuade those shopping on a budget, but the laptop will surely catch the eye of anyone with cash to spend who's interested in a fancy new machine.

Specs

7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor



256GB of PCIe SSD storage



8GB LPDDR3 memory



4G LTE connectivity



14-inch Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen



1,920x1,080-pixel resolution display



Backlit keyboard



Up to 10 hours of battery life



Windows Hello compatible fingerprint reader



CNET will be at CES 2018 and will add hands-on video and impressions of the Acer Swift 7 soon.