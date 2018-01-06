Acer's newest version of the Spin 3 is a modest upgrade that includes the latest generation Intel Core processor.
It's expected to go on sale in February with prices starting at $599. UK and Australian pricing have yet to be announced, but the US starting price converts to £442 and AU$765.
The Acer Spin 3 (SP314-51) laptop features a 14-inch screen with a useful 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in different modes, like a tablet or flipped into a tent.
Expect hands-on video and impressions of the Acer Spin 3 from CES 2018 soon.
Specs
- 14-inch IPS display
- 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution
- 8th-gen Intel Core CPU
- 12-hour battery life
Share your voice