Acer's newest version of the Spin 3 is a modest upgrade that includes the latest generation Intel Core processor.

It's expected to go on sale in February with prices starting at $599. UK and Australian pricing have yet to be announced, but the US starting price converts to £442 and AU$765.

The Acer Spin 3 (SP314-51) laptop features a 14-inch screen with a useful 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in different modes, like a tablet or flipped into a tent.

Expect hands-on video and impressions of the Acer Spin 3 from CES 2018 soon.

