Acer Predator XB272 review:

Acer raises the bar for high frame-rate gamers, extending its 25-inch Predator XB252 up to 27 inches and bringing with it a maximum refresh of 240Hz. At $680 (approximately £620, AU$1,050) It's not the cheapest G-Sync monitor around, but at the moment it's one of the few to refresh that fast. And for a TN panel, it's pretty good.(Don't confuse this with the as-yet-unavailable XB272-HDR, which has a completely different panel.)

The trade-off, though, is resolution, which is also the same as the smaller panel. That means you can drive a truck between the pixels -- OK, not really, but it does mean that for doing things other than playing games it's not very sharp. For games, you can use G-Sync DSR to increase the perceived resolution.

Basic specs Price (MSRP) $680, approximately £620, AU$1,050 Panel type TN Backlight type WLED Size (diagonal) 27 PWM backlight dimming n/a Resolution HD (1,920 x 1,080) Aspect ratio 16:9 Pixel pitch (mm) 0.31 Maximum gamut 100 percent sRGB Rotates vertically Yes Bit depth 8 Typical brightness (nits) 400 Selectable/custom picture modes Yes/No Sync standard G-Sync Maximum vertical refresh rate (at HD or higher resolution) 240Hz Gray/gray response time (milliseconds) 1 Black/white response time (milliseconds) n/a Release date April 2017

The XB272's layout is pretty typical, with onscreen display controls on the back right. The buttons are a little flat and hard to feel, but they're supplemented by a joystick that makes it much easier to navigate the menus than typical up- and down-arrow buttons. You can map two of the buttons directly to menu options, a nice perk.

It has a reasonably broad set of options. Among the various presets there are three gaming-specific ones that change the brightness, refresh rate and white point settings. There's also a selection of three optional target overlays, adaptive contrast, and a decent set of display options for color and brightness.