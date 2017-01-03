Acer

There's never been a better time to be a gamer who's flush with cash. At CES 2017, Acer announced pricing and availability for some pretty impressive and, at least in one case, downright expensive gaming products.

The Acer Predator 21 X is the most ridiculous gaming laptop ever conceived. Considering it costs $8,999, it had better be. (UK and Australian pricing and availability weren't announced, but the exorbitant 9,999 euro European price converts to £8,520 or AU$14,540.)

Not only is it the first laptop with a curved screen (a ginormous 21-inch display at that), the rig itself is more powerful than our CNET Future-Proof VR Gaming Desktop. Weighing 17 pounds (about 8 kilograms), it's probably as heavy, too.

In case that's not enough for you, the laptop's touchpad can also be flipped over to be used as a numeric keypad, as shown below. If you're currently frothing at the mouth, you'll have to wait a little to get your hands on one. Expect the Acer Predator 21 X to hit stores in February. (AU pricing and availability weren't announced, but the exorbitant price converts to AU$12,525.)

Specs

21-inch screen, 21:9 aspect ratio, 2,560x1,080-pixel resolution

120GHz refresh rate

2000R curved screen

Nvidia G-Sync

Tobii Eye Tracking

Two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs

Seventh-gen Intel Core i7-7820HK (overclockable) CPU

Can store up to five storage drives at a time

Two power supplies to run

Five system fans

Nine heat pipes to stay cool

HDMI port and two DisplayPorts

Four speakers and two subwoofers

Mechanical keyboard uses Cherry MX switches and has an RGB LED under every key

SD card reader

19.4 pounds (8.8 kilograms)

Acer Predator Z301CT

On the topic of curved, gaming-centered gear, Acer also announced the ultrawide Predator Z301CT gaming monitor. The 30-inch display, which (like the Predator 21 X above) has built-in eye-tracking so gamers can aim at targets faster than using a boring 'ol keyboard and mouse, costs $900 (£730 or AU$1,250 converted) and is also expected to be available in February.

