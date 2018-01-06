CNET también está disponible en español.

Acer updates Nitro 5 gaming laptop with faster, better graphics

Faster rendering and speedier performance are two of the 15-inch laptop's new features.

acer-nitro-5-an515-42-03

The Acer Nitro 5 features a laser-textured design.

 Acer

Acer unveiled some hearty updates to the Nitro 5 laptop at CES 2018. The newest model features the AMD Radeon RX560 graphics and AMD Ryzen mobile processors. It will be available in May with prices starting at $799. UK and AU availability have yet to be announced, but that starting price converts to about £590 and AU$1,020.

The updated specs should result in faster rendering, with improved lighting and better texture details, as well as swifter gaming performance.

acer-nitro-5-an515-42-01-1

The 15-inch laptop has a bold aesthetic with red accents.

 Acer

Additionally, the newest Nitro 5 has faster RAM and includes Nitro Sense GPU/CPU monitoring software for real-time GPU and CPU metrics. Expect hands-on video and impressions soon from CES.

Specs

  • Up to 512GB solid-state drive (SSD)
  • Up to 32GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6-inch IPS display
  • 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution
  • Backlit keyboard
  • USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0 and Ethernet ports

Acer also announced US pricing for the Switch 7 Black Edition and Predator Orion 9000 Series. Both were originally announced at IFA 2017, however US availability was announced at CES 2018.

The Acer Switch 7 Black Edition is now available to purchase with prices starting at $1,699. The Acer Predator Orion 9000 series will be available in February with prices starting at $1,999.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

