Acer Chromebook 15 (2017) Specifications

A big Chromebook that's a big bargain

Acer Chromebook 15 (2017)

Part Number: NX.GPTAA.002

System

  • Notebook Type
    Chromebook

General

  • Manufacturer
    Acer

Where to Buy

Acer Chromebook 15 (2017)

Part Number: NX.GPTAA.002

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.

Best Laptops for 2018

See All