Acer made a Chromebook even your kid can't kill

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 C731 announced at CES 2017 is two things others in the category aren't: inexpensive and tough.
Meeting the US MIL-STD 810G military standard, the 11.6-inch Google Chrome OS laptop can withstand drops from up to 48 inches (1.2 meters), can handle 132 pounds (60 kg) of downward force on its lid and has a spill-resistant keyboard. The keyboard's key caps are recessed to keep them from being easily removed.
Starting at $230, it arrives in the US later this month and will be available in other regions in February (the price converts to roughly £185 or AU$320). The Chromebook 11 N7 will be available with a 1,366x768-resolution IPS touchscreen (c731T) or with a standard LCD (C731) at the same res. Before you get too excited, though, it will only be for education and commercial customers.
Here's the rest of the stuff you'll find:
- 1.6GHz Intel Celeron dual-core processor N3060
- 4GB of memory
- Intel HD Graphics
- 16GB or 32GB eMMC for storage
- 720p HD webcam
- Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi (2x2 MIMO)
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Built-in stereo speakers and microphone
- Two USB 3.0 ports, SD card slot, HDMI output and 3.5mm headphone/mic jack
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- Fanless cooling for quiet operation
- 180-degree hinges to lay the screen flat for sharing