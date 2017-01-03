The Latest New Products Must-See

Acer made a Chromebook even your kid can't kill

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 C731 announced at CES 2017 is two things others in the category aren't: inexpensive and tough.

Meeting the US MIL-STD 810G military standard, the 11.6-inch Google Chrome OS laptop can withstand drops from up to 48 inches (1.2 meters), can handle 132 pounds (60 kg) of downward force on its lid and has a spill-resistant keyboard. The keyboard's key caps are recessed to keep them from being easily removed.

Starting at $230, it arrives in the US later this month and will be available in other regions in February (the price converts to roughly £185 or AU$320). The Chromebook 11 N7 will be available with a 1,366x768-resolution IPS touchscreen (c731T) or with a standard LCD (C731) at the same res. Before you get too excited, though, it will only be for education and commercial customers.

Here's the rest of the stuff you'll find:

  • 1.6GHz Intel Celeron dual-core processor N3060
  • 4GB of memory
  • Intel HD Graphics
  • 16GB or 32GB eMMC for storage
  • 720p HD webcam
  • Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi (2x2 MIMO)
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Built-in stereo speakers and microphone
  • Two USB 3.0 ports, SD card slot, HDMI output and 3.5mm headphone/mic jack
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Fanless cooling for quiet operation
  • 180-degree hinges to lay the screen flat for sharing

