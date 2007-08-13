Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Acer Aspire 4710
Part Number: LX.AHX0X.001 Released: 1 August 2007
General
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows Vista Home Premium
-
Wireless capabilitiesIEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
-
Notebook typeBudget, Thin-and-light (4-6 lbs.)
-
Screen typeWidescreen
- ManufacturerAcer
Processor / Chipset
-
CPUIntel Pentium T2080 / 1.73 GHz
-
Number of CoresDual-Core
-
CacheL2 - 1 MB
-
Data Bus Speed533 MHz
Cache Memory
-
TypeL2 cache
-
Installed Size1 MB
Memory
-
RAM1 GB (2 x 512 MB)
-
Max Supported Size4 GB
-
TechnologyDDR2 SDRAM
-
Speed667 MHz
-
Slots Qty2
-
Empty Slots0
Storage
-
InterfaceSerial ATA-150
-
Optical DriveDVD±RW / DVD-RAM fixed
-
Typenone
-
Typeportable
RAM
-
Memory Speed667 MHz
-
Configuration Features2 x 512 MB
-
TechnologyDDR2 SDRAM
-
Installed Size1 GB
Display
-
Resolution1280 x 800 (WXGA)
-
Widescreen DisplayYes
-
Color Support24-bit (16.7 million colors)
-
Diagonal Size (metric)35.8 cm
-
Display Resolution AbbreviationWXGA
Audio & Video
-
Graphics ProcessorIntel GMA 950
-
Memory Allocation TechnologyDynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0
-
SoundStereo speakers, microphone
Hard Drive
-
TypeHDD
-
Installed Qty1
-
Capacity120 GB
Input
-
Type4-way scroll button, keyboard, touchpad
Communications
-
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g
-
Wireless ControllerIntel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
-
Wired ProtocolGigabit Ethernet
Optical Storage
-
Drive TypeDVD SuperMulti
-
TypeDVD±RW / DVD-RAM
-
Form Factorfixed
Processor
-
CPU TypePentium
-
Processor NumberT2080
-
ManufacturerIntel
-
Clock Speed1.73 GHz
Floppy Drive
-
Typenone
Card Reader
-
Type5 in 1 card reader
-
Supported Flash MemoryMemory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, xD-Picture Card
Battery
-
CNET Labs: Battery drain test / Video playback119
-
Cells6-cell
-
Technologylithium ion
-
Run Time (Up To)2.8 sec
AC Adapter
-
InputAC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Connections & Expansion
-
Slots2 x memory (0 free)
-
Interfaces1 x modem - phone line - RJ-11
1 x network - Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45
1 x display / video - VGA - 15 pin HD D-Sub (HD-15)
1 x audio - SPDIF output/headphones/line-out - mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
1 x microphone - input - mini-phone 3.5 mm
1 x audio - line-in - mini-phone 3.5 mm
1 x display / video - S-video output
1 x IEEE 1394 (FireWire)
4 x USB 2.0 4 pin USB Type A
-
Memory Card Reader5 in 1 (SD Card, Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, xD-Picture Card)
Header
-
BrandAcer
-
Product LineAcer Aspire
-
Model4710-2013
-
Country KitsUnited States
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityPC
Miscellaneous
-
ColorBlack/light gray
-
Features802.11 b/g Wireless LAN
Networking
-
Max Transfer Rate56 Kbps
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
-
Wireless LAN SupportedYes
-
Wireless NICIntel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
System
-
Notebook Typenotebook
-
PlatformWindows
-
Hard Drive Capacity120 GB
Monitor
-
Diagonal Size14.1 in
-
Color Support24-bit (16.7 million colors)
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width13.5 in
-
Depth9.7 in
-
Height1.7 in
Manufacturer Warranty
-
Type1 year warranty
Mainboard
-
Data Bus Speed533 MHz
Physical Characteristics
-
Weight5.73 lbs
Operating System / Software
-
OS Provided: TypeMicrosoft Windows Vista
-
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Video Output
-
Graphics ProcessorIntel GMA 950
-
Graphics Processor SeriesIntel GMA
Video Memory
-
Memory Allocation TechnologyDynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty
-
Full Contract Period1 year
Sustainability
-
2.9
General
- ManufacturerAcer