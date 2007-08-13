Acer Aspire 4710 Specifications

Acer Aspire 4710

Acer Aspire 4710

Part Number: LX.AHX0X.001 Released: 1 August 2007

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Operating System
    Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium
  • Wireless capabilities
    IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
  • Notebook type
    Budget, Thin-and-light (4-6 lbs.)
  • Screen type
    Widescreen
  • Manufacturer
    Acer

Processor / Chipset

  • CPU
    Intel Pentium T2080 / 1.73 GHz
  • Number of Cores
    Dual-Core
  • Cache
    L2 - 1 MB
  • Data Bus Speed
    533 MHz

Cache Memory

  • Type
    L2 cache
  • Installed Size
    1 MB

Memory

  • RAM
    1 GB (2 x 512 MB)
  • Max Supported Size
    4 GB
  • Technology
    DDR2 SDRAM
  • Speed
    667 MHz
  • Slots Qty
    2
  • Empty Slots
    0

Storage

  • Interface
    Serial ATA-150
  • Optical Drive
    DVD±RW / DVD-RAM fixed
  • Type
    none
  • Type
    portable

RAM

  • Memory Speed
    667 MHz
  • Configuration Features
    2 x 512 MB
  • Technology
    DDR2 SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    1 GB

Display

  • Resolution
    1280 x 800 (WXGA)
  • Widescreen Display
    Yes
  • Color Support
    24-bit (16.7 million colors)
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    35.8 cm
  • Display Resolution Abbreviation
    WXGA

Audio & Video

  • Graphics Processor
    Intel GMA 950
  • Memory Allocation Technology
    Dynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0
  • Sound
    Stereo speakers, microphone

Hard Drive

  • Type
    HDD
  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Capacity
    120 GB

Input

  • Type
    4-way scroll button, keyboard, touchpad

Communications

  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g
  • Wireless Controller
    Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
  • Wired Protocol
    Gigabit Ethernet

Optical Storage

  • Drive Type
    DVD SuperMulti
  • Type
    DVD±RW / DVD-RAM
  • Form Factor
    fixed

Processor

  • CPU Type
    Pentium
  • Processor Number
    T2080
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    1.73 GHz

Floppy Drive

  • Type
    none

Card Reader

  • Type
    5 in 1 card reader
  • Supported Flash Memory
    Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, xD-Picture Card

Battery

  • CNET Labs: Battery drain test / Video playback
    119
  • Cells
    6-cell
  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Run Time (Up To)
    2.8 sec

AC Adapter

  • Input
    AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)

Connections & Expansion

  • Slots
    2 x memory (0 free)
  • Interfaces
    1 x modem - phone line - RJ-11
    1 x network - Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45
    1 x display / video - VGA - 15 pin HD D-Sub (HD-15)
    1 x audio - SPDIF output/headphones/line-out - mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
    1 x microphone - input - mini-phone 3.5 mm
    1 x audio - line-in - mini-phone 3.5 mm
    1 x display / video - S-video output
    1 x IEEE 1394 (FireWire)
    4 x USB 2.0 4 pin USB Type A
  • Memory Card Reader
    5 in 1 (SD Card, Memory Stick, Memory Stick PRO, MultiMediaCard, xD-Picture Card)

Header

  • Brand
    Acer
  • Product Line
    Acer Aspire
  • Model
    4710-2013
  • Country Kits
    United States
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    PC

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    Black/light gray
  • Features
    802.11 b/g Wireless LAN

Networking

  • Max Transfer Rate
    56 Kbps
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
  • Wireless LAN Supported
    Yes
  • Wireless NIC
    Intel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG

System

  • Notebook Type
    notebook
  • Platform
    Windows
  • Hard Drive Capacity
    120 GB

Monitor

  • Diagonal Size
    14.1 in
  • Color Support
    24-bit (16.7 million colors)

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    13.5 in
  • Depth
    9.7 in
  • Height
    1.7 in

Manufacturer Warranty

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Mainboard

  • Data Bus Speed
    533 MHz

Physical Characteristics

  • Weight
    5.73 lbs

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Microsoft Windows Vista
  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

Video Output

  • Graphics Processor
    Intel GMA 950
  • Graphics Processor Series
    Intel GMA

Video Memory

  • Memory Allocation Technology
    Dynamic Video Memory Technology 3.0

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

Sustainability

General

  • Manufacturer
    Acer

Where to Buy

Acer Aspire 4710

Part Number: LX.AHX0X.001 Released: 1 Aug 2007

Visit manufacturer site for details.

