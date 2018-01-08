Enlarge Image Abode

Startup Abode (not to be confused with software giant Adobe) adds to its lineup of home security products Monday with Iota. Available in early 2018, Iota is an all-in-one system complete with a high-definition security camera and an integrated Z-Wave and Zigbee hub. The Iota is also compatible with Apple's Siri-enabled smart home platform HomeKit, as well as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. Abode's home security system works with Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

Check out this list of the Iota's features:

1080p HD resolution



Z-Wave and Zigbee hub allows for automations with Philips Hue and other third-party smart home devices



Night vision



Optional professional monitoring



10-hour battery backup



Optional LTE cellular backup



Abode's Iota will cost $329 when it becomes available in Q1 of this year (roughly £240 and AU$420 converted). Canary's Smart Home Security Device and Guardzilla's 360 fall into the $169 to $230 range (roughly £125 to £170 or AU$215 to AU$295, converted), making the Iota fairly pricey. We''ll have to test it out for ourselves to see if it's worth the cost.

