BMW makes a four-passenger cruise missile

A car like the Scion FR-S, driven on a twisty road, makes you feel like a really skillful driver. The 2014 BMW M6 Gran Coupe offers no such validation. Unless you push it to extremely dangerous speeds, it will take that same road and make it feel like a walk in the park.

BMW originally built its M cars as special editions for the company's racing drivers. Since that time the M brand has become popularized to the point where you can even get an M3 Convertible. The M6, however, has the kind of performance chops that can best be enjoyed by a professional racing driver.

I make no claims to anywhere near that level of skill. Whenever I attempted to push the M6 to its performance levels, I was left hanging onto the steering wheel for dear life, with knuckles whitened.