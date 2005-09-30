2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350



The 2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350 demonstrates how the once-conservative carmaker's lineup and styling is now geared toward younger and more American tastes. The second-generation ML350 debuts for 2006 with significant changes. Most obvious is the styling, which, while definitely M-Class Mercedes in shape, has been freshened in line with the company's other offerings. It's longer, wider, and roomier. But the most important change lies under the skin. The new ML350 has gone from trucklike body-on-frame construction to a carlike unibody structure for improved rigidity with less weight. While the ML 350's namesake 3.5-liter V-6 engine is the same size as last year's engine, it's entirely new, with 36 more horsepower and improved fuel economy. The transmission is now a seven-speed automatic, the first such in an SUV. As before, the suspension is fully independent, and a full-time, single-range four-wheel-drive system is standard equipment, aided for safety and ease of use by a range of sophisticated electronic-safety assistance systems.

Our test vehicle provided the quiet comfort expected of a Mercedes-Benz luxury sedan, with the space and interior versatility of a midsize SUV. The base price is $39,750, but a $720 destination charge and $8,355 worth of options brought the MSRP up to $48,825. That's $690 for the Iridium Silver paint, $75 for the power folding mirrors, a reasonable $1,240 for the DVD-based navigation system, $500 for Sirius Satellite Radio (plus a monthly subscription fee), $490 for a trailer hitch, $690 for heated front seats, $2,200 for the Trim Package (leather seating surfaces and wood trim, privacy glass, roof rails, HomeLink, and TeleAid), $1,080 for the Entertainment Package (a Harman Kardon Logic 7 audio system and glove-box-mounted six-CD changer), and $1,390 for the Sunroof Package (power sunroof and rain-sensing wipers).

The 2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350 is very much a contemporary Mercedes-Benz product inside. Stylistically, it's complex and visually busy, with many different shapes on the instrument panel, console, and doors. With the optional Trim Package, wood and aluminum accentuate the dashboard. Space is noticeably improved compared with the old M-Class, with 3 inches of extra width and 4 inches more wheelbase put to good use. The seats are firmly comfortable, with power-adjustable front buckets and a 60/40 split flip-and-fold rear bench that allows a long load floor when utility calls. All the amenities expected in a luxury vehicle are onboard, including one-touch up and down windows all around and a very good dual-zone climate-control system with rear-console air and floor heat ducts. Road and wind noise are at the low levels expected in a luxury car.

The Mercedes-Benz Command interface features 10 soft buttons, six hard function buttons, and a number pad.

As in an increasing number of vehicles, there is no mechanical key. It uses the SmartKey device developed by Mercedes-Benz in the late 1990s. A search for the shift lever will, at first, come up blank. The usual spot on the console has two cup holders, bracketing a useful slot for a parking lot card or a bridge pass. The shifter is a deceptively small lever on the right side of the steering column behind the wheel. The top lever on the left is the traditional Mercedes-Benz cruise control, which is guaranteed to be mistaken for the turn-signal lever the first few times at the wheel.

The LCD in the middle of the center stack shows Mercedes-Benz's Command interface, encompassing navigation, audio, and telephone functions. Menus are controlled by context-sensitive buttons to the sides of the screen, while acceptance of commands and navigation of the map display is done by a small joystick button. It also includes a number pad to the right, which is a nice touch. Unlike some other nav systems, no control functions appear accessible when you're in map display mode. To enable them, press any button, and they will be displayed for a short time, overlaying the map next to the appropriate control buttons. It takes some effort to get used to entering addresses and appreciating the little quirks of the nav system. Also, Mercedes-Benz has not adopted Bluetooth yet; the only way to get cell phone integration is to get a Mercedes-Benz cell phone, manufactured by Motorola, with the car.

We were pleasantly surprised to find an auxiliary audio jack hidden in the glove box.

Visibility is average, as is route-finding ability. The system not only calculates routes to various points of interest but also can tell if there is a nearby parking lot. Note that not all parking areas are in the database; however, an update service is available. Latitude, longitude, and elevation are displayed at the bottom of the map screen. There is also a compass display with that information, presumably useful off-road or at least out of the area covered by the map database.

Looking for the CD slot? As has been the Mercedes custom for some time now, it's hidden behind the Command screen, as is the DVD-ROM slot for the navigation-system disc. And no, movies cannot be played in the nav-system DVD slot. The single-disc CD player is not MP3 compatible, though the optional glove-box-mounted changer is. There is an auxiliary input jack in the glove box for connecting an iPod or an MP3 player, and sound quality from the optional Harman Kardon Logic 7 audio system is very good.