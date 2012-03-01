ZTE phones, tablets of MWC (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

ZTE isn't a household name here in the U.S., but at MWC 2012 the company showed it meant business by showering us with 15 new high-end, midrange, and low-end devices, like this ZTE Era.
Caption by / Photo by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
The Era is a quad-core Ice Cream Sandwich device with a 4.3-inch qHD display and an 8-megapixel HD camera.
One of a few Windows Phones, the Orbit is an NFC-capable device with a 1GHz CPU, and a 4-inch screen.
This 7-inch quad-core Honeycomb tablet has a 5-megapixel camera.
The ZTE Mimosa X is a midrange Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone with an Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor and a 4.3-inch qHD display.
The humbler Mimosa Mini still showcases Ice Cream Sandwich, along with a tiny 2.8-inch QVGA screen and a 3.2-megapixel camera.
