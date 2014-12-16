Your rentable Middle-earth home away from home (pictures)

To celebrate the final movie in "The Hobbit" series, vacation rental marketplace HomeAway.com has compiled a list of rental properties that whisk guests away to the magical world of Middle-earth (or something like it).
The first such dwelling may be the most intricate, as The Shire of Montana is basically an entire hobbit village. There are themed paintings and murals throughout the property, which of course is called The Shire, and wildlife and natural landscapes around the 1,000-square-foot cottage look like they were pulled right out of Bilbo Baggins' backyard. And, since food is a major part of a hobbit's day, the owners give each guest a Trollhouse cookie made with "special fairy dust and hobbit ingredients."
The two-bedroom cottage in Thompson Falls, Mont., rents for $295 per night (about £188, AU$359), but no kids or pets are allowed.
Built into a grassy knoll, the Home of Bilbo in Southern France was built to look and feel like an authentic Hobbit-hole. It's got circular doors and windows and intricate stone and wood finishes both inside and out, and it's surrounded by lush landscapes.
The inside was designed to evoke memories of "The Hobbit" movies and make you feel like a hobbit living in The Shire with your hobbit friends. The small living area can accommodate up to five people, though you should probably bring only those people you can tolerate living in cramped quarters with, or just take the party outside.
The Home of Bilbo costs about $267.35 per night (about £171, AU$325). That includes breakfast.
This stone cottage in the northern city of Charlevoix, Mich., was designed by architect Earl Young and features incredible stonework both inside and outside that looks just like The Shire. The inside is mostly modern with a nod to hobbit stylings, such as an intricate stone fireplace and uniquely shaped rooms.
While the stone cottage is surrounded by trees and other greenery, it's also only a short walk from the beach and a downtown area, in case you want to do non-hobbit-y things on your hobbit vacation.
The cottage sleeps six and can be had for $125 a night (about £80, AU$152).
The Issaquah House sits on a full 3 acres of lush greenery just half an hour outside downtown Seattle. Compared with the modest dwellings of real hobbits, the Issaquah House is quite spacious, with three bedrooms, two baths, a modern kitchen and a dining room that seats up to 10 people.
One of the coolest things about the Issaquah House is the lengthy footbridge that leads guests from the main cottage to a playhouse across the river. It's the perfect secluded getaway to make you feel like you're taking a trip to The Shire.
The Issaquah House will set you back $285 (about £182, AU$347) per night.
This cavehouse built into the side of a mountain in Santorini, Greece, might be the hobbit house for the Stone Age.
Officially called Oia's View Cavehouse VII, the modern-looking villa was designed and built by Greek architect Manos to reflect the natural landscape of the island, much like the hobbit houses do in Middle-earth.
The villa overlooks the city of Oia, and has its own private pool so you can cool off from the heat of the Greek sun while enjoying the views of the city below. It's pretty hip and modern on the inside as well, a nice step-up for the hobbits of the world.
The Oia's View Cavehouse is one of the more expensive abodes on the list, and will ding your wallet $360 (about £231, AU$439) per night.
This tiny hobbit house is part of the Mains of Taymouth, a series of elegant rental properties in Perthshire, Scotland. The Hobbit House fits just two guests, but is spacious enough to feature both a cooking and eating area for you and a guest. And it's located in a luscious wooden area so you can spend the day in peace and quiet while having a barbecue or doing a bit of fishing in the River Tay.
You can't actually book the Hobbit House by itself, however, as the resort considers the Hobbit House a $235 (£150, AU$285) per night add-on to your reservation of another cottage. And those cottages will set you back a pretty penny as well.
It might not look like a hobbit house from the outside, but Santa Fe, N.M., Luxury Hobbit House is an eloquent take on the Middle-earth home, and features several artistic and natural touches that will have you dreaming of The Shire.
The Luxury Hobbit House has gorgeous Middle-earth-inspired artwork emblazoned on the walls, in the woodwork and even in the glass featured in the door to the home. But that luxury comes at a price, as the Luxury Hobbit House runs $275 (about £176, AU$335) per night.
Port Townsend, Wash., is home to this hobbit-inspired one-bedroom farm cottage. Like houses in Middle-earth, the cottage features a grass-covered roof and sits on a working horse farm so there are animals and nature all around.
The small cottage has a kitchenette, TV and wireless Internet, but you'll likely want to spend most of your time outside taking in the vast forest-scape before you, or hiking, biking, horseback riding or any of the many activities nearby.
The Hobbit Cottage costs $125 (about £80, AU$152) per night.
Finally, the Carbondale Cabin in Carbondale, Ill., is loosely inspired by Tolkien's "The Hobbit" but adds some modern eco touches. Like a few of the other homes on the list, the Carbondale Cabin has a rooftop grassy area and rounded doorways and windows to give it the Middle-earth vibe.
Best of all, this place has a private pathway to a local vineyard, and a private patio and hot tub for you to enjoy with your hobbit friends or significant others after a little vino. And there's a king-size bed and a full kitchen to make this hobbit's home feel like your own.
The cabin can be yours for $147 (about £94/AU$179) per night.