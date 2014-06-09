Xbox One exclusive titles for E3 2014 (pictures)

Microsoft announced the Xbox One exclusives at E3 2014 in Los Angeles on Monday, which included a mix of new titles and old favorites. But the biggest crowd reaction was from gamers excited to hear about the latest developments on Halo.
Halo 2 celebrates its 10-year anniversary on November 11 of this year, and this single disk edition package includes Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo 4. The games will feature updated graphics for the Xbox One, and players will be able to switch between "next gen" and "classic" on the fly if they wish.
If you're a fan of big explosions and wall-running/skating games, then Sunset Overdrive seems tailored for you. A contaminated energy drink has turned the residents of Sunset City into blubbery mutants, and it's your job as a civic-minded citizen to blow them up en-masse in huge mushroom clouds that display the word "Boom." There's also an eight-player co-op mode appropriately named "Chaos Squad."
The newest installment in the Fables franchise takes the good vs. evil aesthetic to its logical, multiplayer conclusion. The game lets you play with friends as a third-person hero, or as a "Villain" in a top-down isometric mode, which enables you to place monsters and traps in front of your (former) friends in real time.
Ori and the Blind Forest, developed by Moon Studios, is a moody platformer featuring a ghostly main character and his large, demonic friend. The trailer shown at E3 2014 also featured a giant owl boss.
Four years after the first Dance Central debuted comes the next version: the digital-only Dance Central Spotlight. It will appear later in the year and enable players to download the "hottest songs," and you know, dance to them.
Scalebound, a new title from Bayonetta creator Platinum Games, features a hero who -- upon donning his street-style headphones -- grows organic scale armor and dons a big sword. For fans of Monster Hunter.