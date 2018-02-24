World’s best headphones converge in NYC jamboree

The CanJam headphone extravaganza returned to NYC this past weekend (Feb. 17-18) at the New York Marriot Marquis hotel in lovely Times Square, where the best of the best headphones were truly an ear opening experience.
For starters take a gander at Meze Audio's upcoming Empyrean planar magnetic headphone. My first impression of the preproduction headphone was extremely natural and effortless sound. Look for an Audiophiliac review in the coming months. Price has not yet been set.
Woo Audio 3ES is a fully balanced electrostatic headphone amplifier and preamplifier. The driver tubes are 6SN7s, power tubes are 300Bs, and a rectifier is a 5U4G tube. The standard version will be $7,999, an Elite Edition will be available for $15,999.
It's gorgeous, beautifully built, and sounds like everything you'd want in a high-end 300B tube amplifier. Priced at $3,999, the HA-300 looks like a lot of amp for the money when shipping commences in March.
Sennheiser's HD 800 has long been hailed as one of the greatest headphones on the market, but since it's an open-back design it can't hush external noise. The HD 820 is a new closed-back version, and it's $2,399, £1,999.
With this $499 headphone Hifiman upped its game, it's a planar magnetic design with an 80 percent thinner, more responsive diaphragm. Sundara is also more comfortable than the outgoing HE400S model. Sound and build quality are also improved.
The NYC CanJam 2018 is history, but CanJams span the globe, they're coming up in Singapore, March 24-25; Los Angeles, April 7-8; London, July 21-22; Boulder, CO, October 5-7; and Shanghai, November 3-4.