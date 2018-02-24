World’s best headphones converge in NYC jamboree

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Meze Audio Empyrean

1More Triple Driver Over Ear

Final Audio D8000

ZMF Auteur

Woo Audio 3ES headphone amplifier

Abyss Diana

Sony Z1R

Campfire Audio Cascade

Cayin HA-300 tube headphone amplifier

Sennheiser HD 820

Hifiman Shangri-La Jr

Mytek Manhattan II

Viva Audio Egoista 845 headphone amplifier

Hifiman Sundara

Wells Audio Headtrip headphone amplifier

CanJams span the globe

  • dsc3769
    1
    of 16
  • dsc3927
    2
    of 16
  • 509-ext-09-en-0
    3
    of 16
  • dsc3911-2
    4
    of 16
  • dsc3906
    5
    of 16
  • abyss-diana-flex-600x
    6
    of 16
  • dsc3857
    7
    of 16
  • dsc3885
    8
    of 16
  • dsc3765
    9
    of 16
  • dsc3832
    10
    of 16
  • dsc3809aa
    11
    of 16
  • dsc3872
    12
    of 16
  • dsc3879
    13
    of 16
  • dsc3932
    14
    of 16
  • dsc3807aaa
    15
    of 16
  • resizeimage
    16
    of 16

The CanJam headphone extravaganza returned to NYC this past weekend (Feb. 17-18) at the New York Marriot Marquis hotel in lovely Times Square, where the best of the best headphones were truly an ear opening experience. 

For starters take a gander at Meze Audio's upcoming Empyrean planar magnetic headphone. My first impression of the preproduction headphone was extremely natural and effortless sound. Look for an Audiophiliac review in the coming months. Price has not yet been set.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

I've loved 1More's in-ear headphones, so I was super curious about their new Triple Driver over-the-ear model. It's really good for $250, £130. My review is in the works. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Wow, that's my one word review of this new model from Final Audio. Can't wait to try this one at home. The D8000 sells for $3,799, £2,999.

Caption by / Photo by Final Audio

That's ZMF's Zach Mehrbach with his open-back, hand-crafted Auteur headphones ($1,599). Its unbound sound is a feast for your ears. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Woo Audio 3ES is a fully balanced electrostatic headphone amplifier and preamplifier. The driver tubes are 6SN7s, power tubes are 300Bs, and a rectifier is a 5U4G tube. The standard version will be $7,999, an Elite Edition will be available for $15,999.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The planar magnetic Abyss' Diana on-ear headphones ($2,995, £3,450) radical look is matched by its stunning sonics. And yes, a review is in the works.

Caption by / Photo by Abyss

The Z1R is Sony's flagship 'phone is truly a world class design for sound and comfort, it's $2,299, £1,850.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Campfire Audio's new Cascade portable headphone ($799), modeled here by Campfire's Ken Ball. I had a quick audition and liked what I heard. Look for an Audiophiliac review in the coming months. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

It's gorgeous, beautifully built, and sounds like everything you'd want in a high-end 300B tube amplifier. Priced at $3,999, the HA-300 looks like a lot of amp for the money when shipping commences in March.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Sennheiser's HD 800 has long been hailed as one of the greatest headphones on the market, but since it's an open-back design it can't hush external noise. The HD 820 is a new closed-back version, and it's $2,399, £1,999.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

This upcoming $8,000 electrostatic tube amplifier and headphone system delivers extraordinary transparency and musicality. This is another one I can't wait to hear at home. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The Mytek Manhattan II isn't just a world class digital converter, it's a superb headphone amplifier too ($5,995/£4,995). That's an Audeze LCD-XC headphone sitting on the Manhattan II.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Oh boy, this ravishing, made in Italy tube behemoth is something else again! It's $12,000.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

With this $499 headphone Hifiman upped its game, it's a planar magnetic design with an 80 percent thinner, more responsive diaphragm. Sundara is also more comfortable than the outgoing HE400S model. Sound and build quality are also improved.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

It looks rather pedestrian for a high-end headphone amp, but the sound was flat out astonishing. The Headtrip sells for $7,000.

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The NYC CanJam 2018 is history, but CanJams span the globe, they're coming up in Singapore, March 24-25; Los Angeles, April 7-8; London, July 21-22; Boulder, CO, October 5-7; and Shanghai, November 3-4. 

Caption by / Photo by CanJam
1 of 16
|

World’s best headphones converge in NYC jamboree

Published:
Up Next
The Audiophiliac's best-sounding bo...
20

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by