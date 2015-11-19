Face on Mars is a classic
A newer look at the Mars face
Oh look, a thigh bone on Mars
Donald Trump's head rendered in rock
Morse code?
Here fishy fishy
Dust devil is in the details
A wild jelly doughnut appears
Waffle-shaped island on Mars
Shiny object on Mars surface
Suspended 'spoon' stretches out
Not an alien hunk of metal on Mars
Trippy mesa
A bright light on Mars' horizon
A piece of a Mars rover
Mini meteorite
A closer look at the shiny object
Strange, deep pit
Female statue on Mars?
Another woman on Mars
Crab monster creeps on Mars
Not a Sasquatch skull
An ancient god's face
Remnants of a lander
Mars rover landing hardware
Mars' south pole
Kissy 'alien face'
Finding alien 'faces' on Mars
'Blueberries'
A collection of spheres
Not a cannonball
'Scratch marks' on Mars