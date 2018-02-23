Wandrd Prvke camera bag is made for adventure (pictures)

A bag within a bag within a bag. That pretty well sums up the Wandrd Prvke pack. Designed by two adventuresome brothers, Spencer and Ryan Cope, the Prvke pack (pronounced Provoke) is a camera bag, a commuter backpack and weekend traveler all rolled into one. The design was born from frustration with other bags they bought to try and match their wandering lifestyle.
The bag is made from tarpaulin and nylon dobby with pockets secured by YKK zippers. The whole thing weighs 4 pounds (1.8 kg). It isn't waterproof, but can handle a little rain. For full-on downpours a rain cover is included.
Two accessory straps are included that can be used for securing a tripod or other equipment to the bag. However, if you wear the bag on your chest, you can use the straps to secure the bag while open, so you can reach in to change lenses, swap batteries or just grab a snack.