You've never seen a phone camera like Vivo's Apex concept

Look at the Vivo Apex concept phone. Look again. What you don't notice are thick bezels around the top and side -- and just a thin one along the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This is almost 6 inches of uninterrupted screen space.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon / CNET

And while there's a regular dual camera mount on he back, there's no room on the front for a front-facing camera.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

That's where this mechanical front facing camera comes in. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

When you want to take a selfie, the lens rises in 0.8 seconds.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

That's not all. Vivo also put a fingerprint reader into its screen -- only one other phone does that, also by Vivo. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This time, it takes up a larger area, which means you can do more with it.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

You can unlock the phone at different angles, which gives you more flexibility with how you grip the phone.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

You can also authorize two fingerprints, for enhanced security.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

We can't get enough of those superthin bezels, which barely frame the screen in black.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

To be precise, you're looking at a 1.8mm bezel on the top and sides, and a 4.3 mm on the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Swipe up from the bottom left to get to the control panel.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's got a shiny glass backing.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A look at the home screen.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Hungry for more? Here's everything we know about the Vivo Apex concept phone.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
