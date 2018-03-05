Viewing Canary's latest all-in-one home security system

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Canary View costs $99 (roughly £75 and AU$125 converted).
Like the All-in-One system from Canary, the View has 1080p HD live streaming, motion and person detection, auto-arming and disarming, night vision and video clip storage.
This plug-in Wi-Fi-enabled system also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Wink.
In addition to its free options, you can pay $10 per month to get access to Canary's web app, longer video clips and two-way audio.
Canary's View shares a similar design and list of features with the pricier All-in-One device, but it doesn't have a siren, an Ethernet port or motion detection zones.
View an activity log in the Android or iPhone app to see what's been happening at home.
You can also receive alerts on your phone in real-time whenever the View detects activity.