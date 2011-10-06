Velocity Micro Cruz T410 tablet (photos)

Velocity Micro's latest batch of Android tablets include a $239 T408 model with an 8-inch screen (left), and a $299 T410 model with a 10-inch screen (right). Both models offer 4GB of built-in storage, along with microSD memory expansion, and both run a modified (though upgradeable) version of Android 2.3.
The 10-inch screen of the Velocity Micro Cruz T410 doesn't get very bright and its viewing angles aren't great. The screen's responsiveness is surprisingly swift, though.
For the $299 asking price, you also get 4GB of storage, and 512Mb of system memory. Apps for Amazon's App market and Kindle e-reader come preinstalled, as well as the full version of Quick Office, Angry Birds Rio, and more. Google's official apps for Maps, Apps, Gmail, and more, are not included.
The top edge of the Velocity Micro Cruz T410 includes buttons for power and volume.
The left edge of the Velocity Micro Cruz T410 offers ports for Mini USB, headphone output, and microSD.
The back of the Velocity Micro Cruz T410 is covered in a matte black plastic that gets smudgy, but feels better than a slick, gloss coat.
