Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-21
    1
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing
    2
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-4
    3
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-5
    4
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-6
    5
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-8
    6
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-9
    7
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-11
    8
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-12
    9
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-15
    10
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-17
    11
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-19
    12
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-7
    13
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-14
    14
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-18
    15
    of 16
  • samsung-galaxy-s9-plus-unboxing-20
    16
    of 16

Samsung's new superphone is here, so we cracked open the box to see what treasures lie inside.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

CNET editor Jessica Dolcourt brought the phone back from Samsung's stand to our hotel.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Here's the box! It still has the Shiny branding.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It opens...

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lifting the packaging out of the way.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Tipping the phone out.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone appears.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's always satisfying peeling off the protective plastic film.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Though getting the little bits of film off the edges proved more challenging.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A USB charger is included, of course. In this case, a two-pronged one for European plugs.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The AKG headphones that come with the phone are pretty good.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And you can actually plug them into the phone thanks to the 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

"Do not accept if seal is broken"

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It lives!

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The headphones, before they become a tangled mess in your pocket.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A USB type C cable is included for charging and transferring data.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1 of 16
|

Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Published:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by