16 great TV shows you might have missed in 2016

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

'Preacher'

'BrainDead'

'Killjoys'

'Crazyhead'

'Cleverman'

'The Exorcist'

'Son of Zorn'

'Good Girls Revolt'

'Incorporated'

'3%'

'White Rabbit Project'

'The Aliens'

'The Tick'

'StartUp'

'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency'

'Outcast'

  • 1
    of 16
  • braindead-winstead-bug-spray.jpg
    2
    of 16
  • killjoys05.jpg
    3
    of 16
  • crazyhead-netflix.jpg
    4
    of 16
  • 5
    of 16
  • 6
    of 16
  • 7
    of 16
  • anna-camp-good-girls-revolt-amazon.jpg
    8
    of 16
  • incorporated.jpg
    9
    of 16
  • 3-percent-netflix-2.jpg
    10
    of 16
  • white-rabbit-project.png
    11
    of 16
  • the-aliens.jpg
    12
    of 16
  • the-tick-amazon.jpg
    13
    of 16
  • startup.jpg
    14
    of 16
  • dirk-gently-elijah-wood-3.jpg
    15
    of 16
  • outcast-fugit.jpg
    16
    of 16

An adaptation of the gleefully blasphemous comic book by Garth Ennis and the late Steve Dillon was a long time coming. Although fans were a little unsure about the way it rewound the story, AMC's "Preacher" was worth the wait.

Caption by / Photo by AMC
Read More

Alien bugs take over the brains of America's politicians (that explains a lot) in the satirical comedy-drama "BrainDead" starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Tony Shalhoub. Sadly, it was short lived.


Caption by / Photo by CBS
Read More

A trio of bounty hunters kick ass across the galaxy in the slick and sexy Syfy sci-fi series "Killjoys".

Caption by / Photo by Syfy
Read More

"Misfits" creator Howard Overman is the force behind British broadcaster Channel 4's story of two young women facing their demons (and actual demons). Look for it on Netflix.

Caption by / Photo by Channel 4
Read More

Aboriginal myths get remixed in "Cleverman", a clever series that's part sci-fi, part horror and part superhero story -- and a lot more.

Caption by / Photo by Sundance Channel
Read More

Geena Davis starred in this shocking take on the classic movie of the same name. The series "The Exorcist" is about supernatural possession.

Caption by / Photo by Fox
Read More

Jason Sudeikis voiced the He-Man-style animated hero stuck in the real world in the comedy "Son of Zorn".

Caption by / Photo by Fox
Read More

Netflix may get all the headlines with shows like "Stranger Things", but Amazon has been quietly producing a bunch of high-quality original shows too. One of those unsung gems is 1960s-set "Good Girls Revolt", which entertainingly depicts the flip side of "Mad Men".

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

It's a bad day at the office for the stars of Syfy's tense drama "Incorporated", set in a future where corporations have unlimited power. The executive producers include Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Caption by / Photo by Syfy
Read More

Netflix goes to Brazil for the dystopian "3%", in which the have-nots fight to escape a post-apocalyptic future and join the privileged haves. Netflix has approved a second season.

Caption by / Photo by Pedro Saad/Netflix
Read More

Former Mythbusters Grant Imahara, Tory Belleci and Kari Byron returned in their own show on Netflix, armed with a bunch of crazy gadgets and superpower technology.

Caption by / Photo by Netflix
Read More

Fans of Channel 4's "Misfits" enjoyed "The Aliens", in which extraterrestrial visitors settle on Earth with mixed results.

Caption by / Photo by Channel 4
Read More

There's a full series of "The Tick" coming next year, but you can check out the pilot episode of the superhero satire on Amazon now.

Caption by / Photo by Amazon
Read More

Another online production -- this time on Sony's Crackle streaming service -- "StartUp" is the gritty and steamy story of disparate Miami criminals backing a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency for their own nefarious ends. Martin Freeman stars.

Caption by / Photo by Crackle
Read More

An absurd and enormously entertaining take on the Douglas Adams novels about defective detective Dirk Gently, starring Elijah Wood. Expect lots of kittens, coincidences and the far rarer, sexier coinkydinks. A second series is in the works from BBC America.

Caption by / Photo by Bettina Strauss/BBC America
Read More

"The Walking Dead" writer Robert Kirkman is also behind the creepy "Outcast", a visceral story of demonic possession.


Caption by / Photo by Cinemax
Read More
1 of 16
|

16 great TV shows you might have missed in 2016

Published:
Up Next
13 optical illusions that puzzled t...
13

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by