16 great TV shows you might have missed in 2016

An adaptation of the gleefully blasphemous comic book by Garth Ennis and the late Steve Dillon was a long time coming. Although fans were a little unsure about the way it rewound the story, AMC's "Preacher" was worth the wait.
Netflix may get all the headlines with shows like "Stranger Things", but Amazon has been quietly producing a bunch of high-quality original shows too. One of those unsung gems is 1960s-set "Good Girls Revolt", which entertainingly depicts the flip side of "Mad Men".
Another online production -- this time on Sony's Crackle streaming service -- "StartUp" is the gritty and steamy story of disparate Miami criminals backing a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency for their own nefarious ends. Martin Freeman stars.
An absurd and enormously entertaining take on the Douglas Adams novels about defective detective Dirk Gently, starring Elijah Wood. Expect lots of kittens, coincidences and the far rarer, sexier coinkydinks. A second series is in the works from BBC America.