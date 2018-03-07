CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
This router uses advanced hardware to offer throughput of 1,000Mbps on 2.4GHz and 2,167Mbps on 5GHz.
Smart connect will make sure your devices use the best network, and airtime fairness will keep your older devices from slowing down your connections.
Link aggregation lets you turn two LAN ports into a superfast 2Gbps wired connection.
One issue I encountered was "floppy" antennas. They kept coming loose when I moved them back and forth a few times.
The TP-Link Tether app was lacking in customization options, so you will need to access the router menu via a web browser to really dive into the settings.
You can expect great range and fast speeds everywhere in your medium to large home from this AC3150 router.