CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018: Mattel

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

Toy Fair 2018

  • 01-toy-fair-2018-show-floor
    1
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    2
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    3
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    4
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    5
    of 100
  • 06-toy-fair-2018-show-floor
    6
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    7
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    8
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    9
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    10
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    11
    of 100
  • 58-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018
    12
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    13
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    14
    of 100
  • 39-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-jurassicworld
    15
    of 100
  • 40-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-jurassicworld
    16
    of 100
  • 41-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-jurassicworld
    17
    of 100
  • 43-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018
    18
    of 100
  • 60-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018
    19
    of 100
  • 45-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-wwe
    20
    of 100
  • 46-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-wwe
    21
    of 100
  • 47-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-batman
    22
    of 100
  • 09-toy-fair-2018-show-floor
    23
    of 100
  • 48-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-batman
    24
    of 100
  • 49-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-batman
    25
    of 100
  • 13-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels-rocketleague
    26
    of 100
  • 16-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels-rocketleague
    27
    of 100
  • 17-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels-rocketleague
    28
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    29
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    30
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    31
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    32
    of 100
  • 18-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels
    33
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    34
    of 100
  • 22-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels-augmoto
    35
    of 100
  • 21-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels-augmoto
    36
    of 100
  • 23-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels-augmoto
    37
    of 100
  • 24-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-hotwheels-augmoto
    38
    of 100
  • 27-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018thomas-friends-superstation
    39
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    40
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    41
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    42
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    43
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    44
    of 100
  • 34-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-megaconstrux
    45
    of 100
  • 37-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-megaconstrux
    46
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    47
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    48
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    49
    of 100
  • 56-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-flushinfrenzy
    50
    of 100
  • 59-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018
    51
    of 100
  • 02-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    52
    of 100
  • 03-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    53
    of 100
  • 05-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    54
    of 100
  • 07-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    55
    of 100
  • 08-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    56
    of 100
  • 09-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    57
    of 100
  • 11-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    58
    of 100
  • 12-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018-barbie
    59
    of 100
  • 29-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018fisher-price-starlight-revolve-swing-with-smart-connect
    60
    of 100
  • 33-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018
    61
    of 100
  • 51-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018
    62
    of 100
  • 53-toyfair-nyc-mattel-2018
    63
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    64
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    65
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    66
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    67
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    68
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    69
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    70
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    71
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    72
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    73
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    74
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    75
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    76
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    77
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    78
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    79
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    80
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    81
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    82
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    83
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    84
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    85
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    86
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    87
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    88
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    89
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    90
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    91
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    92
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    93
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    94
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    95
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    96
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    97
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    98
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    99
    of 100
  • Toy Fair 2018
    100
    of 100

The Toy Fair is taking over New York City's Jacob Javits Center, filling more than two floors of its convention spaces.

First published Feb. 15, 12:01 p.m. PT with updates throughout Toy Fair 2018 weekend.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These wearable Star Wars replica helmets by Anovos can run you $250 (roughly £180 or AU$315) and much higher, but they were created from 3D scans of the original pieces made for the films.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Zoomer's Playful Pup will be available for $99 (roughly £70 or AU$125) and responds to touch and voice.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Grumblies are $20 characters that will have a "tantrum" if you shake and aggravate them enough. International pricing for these toys have not been announced yet, but the $20 US price roughly converts to £15 or AU$25. It is unlikely that those will be the official prices should they arrive to those markets.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Bridget Carey takes a stab at swinging the Elucidator, a light-up sword complete with sound effects and a connected app. It starts at $500 (roughly £355 or AU$630).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Fugglers, aka Funny Ugly Monsters, began as an Etsy project by an artist who had found a source for fake teeth. They'll be priced between $15 to $25 (roughly £10 to £20, AU$20 to AU$30).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You know what else is hot? Cryptocurrencies. So you know, here's a game about cryptocurrencies.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Razor's Turbo Jetts are motorized heel wheels that enable the wearer to skate around and do neat tricks.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Boxer is a small robot about the size of your fist.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These programmable SmartGurlz dolls on hip looking Segway vehicles can teach your child about Scratch coding or can just be controlled from a phone app.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

I couldn't resist photographing this flying pig puppet at the Folkmanis booth.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Handimonium is all about acting things out with tiny plastic hands for comedic effect.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Harry Potter-themed game from Jakks Pacific is about casting spells with your wizard training wands!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Nuclear Neon by The Concoction Factory is the first black-light friendly "slime" substance for kids.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mattel has a whole lineup of "Jurassic World"-themed toys.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Bridget Carey tried on the Jurassic World Chomp 'N Roar Mask based on the velociraptor named "Blue" with matching claw set.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This is Hatch'n'Play Dinos' Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If your little one is really into dinosaurs, they might prefer this model over the typical Power Wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Kamigami Robots work with an app that teaches you to code and program their motions.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

WWE's new Elite Ring is designed to scale, apparently a unique feature.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

WWE's Sound Slamming Ring is also known as the "Destruction Zone."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Batman is always popular, so naturally there are new 6-inch figurines coming out in the fall.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Supernova can be used as a dance accessory while you control its hovering with your hands.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's a new Batmobile with two weapons, it's just 6 inches tall and will cost $30 (roughly £20 or AU$40).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Batman 12-inch Figure Assortment will be available this fall at $10 a pop (roughly £7 or AU$13).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals set turns the Rocket League video game into a real game of car soccer. A free app is used to control the cars in this $180 (roughly £130 or AU$230) set, scheduled for release this holiday.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Rocket League game is like soccer but played with remote control cars instead of feet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Cars included in the set are based on the Octane and Dominus Battle-Cars from the Rocket League video game.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Airhogs' new Supernova drone responds to your movements.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Pomsies are a vaguely pet-like accessory that can be wrapped around your wrist. Their eyes change color with their mood and they respond to voice and touch.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hugs are the big brother of Fingerlings, the small robotic monkey and sloth toys that hold onto your finger and respond to touch.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hot Wheels are always hot at the Toy Fair. Can you spot the yellow submarine?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These Mini Arcade Games, which include Frogger and Pac-Man, are $20 (roughly £15 or AU$25) a pop.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Hot Wheels AugMoto Augmented Reality Racing set combines a racing track with an app that shows you augmented-reality special effects during your races. You can see lightning, smoke and other enhancements while you zoom through the track.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You can set the number of laps you want to race your opponent and strategically pull over to charge throughout.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

For example, there are explosions now and then, and you have to tap the device to fix your car.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Missile attacks? Yep! You can stop your opponent from winning by shooting one, making them either defend the attack or pull over for repairs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If my nephew's obsession is any indication, Thomas & Friends are pretty much the most important trains out there.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Zoomer's Hungry Bunnies can be fed paper food, and they poop it out.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Looks to me like the world's biggest Slinky, but it's not. It's a "Spring Walker."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

If you like puzzles and you also love "Game of Thrones," you might just be excited about these sets from 4D Cityscape Time Puzzles.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And another for Gotham City!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's one depicting Harry Potter's world.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mega Construx kits let you build all the Pokemon characters.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Mega Construx is also putting out a Halo-themed set of kits.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Max Flex is a flexible track system for remote control cars. You can see the pieces are jointed for fitting around tricky terrain. The Infinity Loop system glows in the dark!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Luva Beau is a robotic baby boy doll that responds to voice and touch.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Terra-Sect by Drone Force is a ground-drone that can roll into a ball or slither along the ground in its flat "attack" form.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hmmm, here's a game for children that seems to be about getting this plastic piece of feces to shoot out of a toilet and then trying to catch it in your hands.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Escape Rooms are so hot right now. Now you can play at home -- with Alexa!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

As usual for Mattel at Toy Fair, the Barbie display was impressive.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Super Mario-themed outfits for Barbie were a hit with CNET's Bridget Carey.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And of course, they have an app to play with if your dolls alone aren't enough.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Barbie can have whatever career she wants.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Let's pretend we're shopping. Is it weird that there's a Barbie Magazine at the Barbie checkout newsstand?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Whoa! Beekeeping Barbie? This might be my favorite doll yet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Obstetrician Barbie has delivered your twins!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Now Barbie can cook and bake with "dough."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Fisher-Price Starlight Revolve Swing with Smart Connect has a built-in projector and connects to an app on your device.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Enchantimals are half-animal, half-girl.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

DC Super Hero Girls' fun line of dolls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Imaginext "Jurassic World" Jurassic Rex will sell for $110 (roughly £80, AU$140) starting this spring.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Airhogs' new transformable Extreme Air Board comes with attachments to play with it as a flying skateboarder or a paratrooper.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

CNET's Bridget Carey jams on the Shredder and it's connected amp from Spinmaster.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hatchimals newest "Mystery" series is not available just yet, but will be soon.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Steve Spangler's Super Slime can be hardened into a colorful plastic sculpture reminiscent of those lucite chandeliers of the '60s and '70s.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Stealth Controller car can be remotely controlled.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

AirPucks will hover and slide easily when knocked around on any hard floor surface and you can order them with whichever team logo you'd like. It's like playing on an air-hockey table!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Let the "Black Panther" toy frenzy begin! Here's a small drone called a Stealth Cruiser.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Chocolate Pen decorating set reminds me of the 3D drawing pens, only its product is much yummier.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Digiloom can be programed to weave a name, phrase or design into a bracelet for you or your friend.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Littlebits now has a Droid Inventor Kit that enables you to build your very own version of R2-D2.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

There are whole sections of the Toy Fair devoted to artistic figurines representing characters from across the spectrum. Here you see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as created by the Good Smile Company.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Build a Bot kits help kids understand how their virtual pets work by letting them put one together themselves.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Have I mentioned that mini arcade games are all the rage this year? The Oregon Trail might have to be my personal favorite, if only because it's a game I actually played once upon a time.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Create eight different types of slime with this Jabba the Hutt Slime Lab from Uncle Milton.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Now you too can build your own Death Star with this educational kit from Basic Fun.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Another great kit idea? These Star Wars lightsabers can be mounted on the wall as night lights in a kid's room.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Speaking of Star Wars, check out these excavation kits from Uncle Milton!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These one-eyed self-balancing Boxing Bots by Hexbug can be controlled through an app.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Hexbug's Robotic Soccer game uses cars to push a ball around and will be available in the spring.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Gravitrax kits let you build a track to race a ball downhill and then you can "ride" along with your ball, experiencing the thrills of your track like a virtual reality roller coaster.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This Trump Troll may indeed prove to be a collectible. Only time will tell.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These Artik scooters run from $35 to $80 (roughly £25 to £55 or AU$45 to AU$100) and are versatile for use on snow. The self-propelled Shark Attack longboard mimics a surfing effect.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Kiko has infrared vision and can follow you or something else around once it's been set up and turned on.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Robotikits from OWI enable the maker to create a variety of solar-powered robots from the same pieces.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This impressive K'Nex display had a roller coaster, a giant ferris wheel, a merry-go-round and more.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Jimu the Astrobot is a kit you can build interactive robots with for programming through an app.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Pixel Photo 16 allows you to upload a photo you'd like to build into an arty looking panel like this from plastic pegs and instructions they'll send you. Size and prices can range up to $125 (roughly £90 or AU$160) for a 19x26-inch piece like this.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

These new Arcade 1 Up kits will be available in the fall for $399 (roughly £285 or AU$500).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Combine one of the many helpful learn-to-play-piano apps with one of these miniature pianos from Schoenhut and your kid might just surprise you with some real music.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

This award-winning penguin-flicking dexterity game just got better with the release of Ice Cool 2. Combine it with Ice Cool's original game for enhanced boards and play.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Beard-O-Poly. Need I say more?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Meeper Bot 2.0 offers another simple robot with a programming app to help teach children to code.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Smart Sketcher is a mini projector. It connects to an app on your device that converts photographs into images that are easy to trace on paper.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Loyal Subjects were showing off their whole collection of miniature figurines this year.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Neptune Trading's new "Game of Thrones"-style swords are sure to be a hit.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Six new Micro Player Retro Arcades will be available in May for $35 (roughly £25 or AU$45).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Tori-Argo is an augmented reality shooting game you can play with your phone acting as the screen.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 100
|

All the coolest things we saw at Toy Fair 2018

Updated:
Up Next
Electronic toys and games subvert o...
18

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by