Top-rated reviews of the week (pictures)

From the Mini to the Mega and the Maxx, CNET's phone reviewers covered a lot of Terrain this week. You'll see. Also, an enthusiast compact inspired real enthusiasm in our ruthless camera expert, a luxury cruiser from Hyundai had a car editor waxing poetic, and a jaded laptop reviewer greeted an updated clamshell like an old friend. Is it something in the air?
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
2014 Hyundai Equus
A big, powerful luxury cruiser, the 2014 Hyundai Equus competes very well among stalwarts in the segment, undercutting most in price, and offers some unique tech features to help the driver. And the sound system left its driver dreamy-eyed. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET
Motorola Droid Maxx
If you can get past its steep price and can charge the battery without any problems -- which gives you the kind of crazy battery life you expect from a Droid -- the massive-screened Motorola Droid Maxx becomes Verizon's best Android smartphone. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3
If your budget is flexible, we'd go for a phone with a higher-resolution display, but the Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 is just about your only choice for a jumbo-screen phablet under $200. Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
NEC Terrain
If you want a rugged AT&T handset, pick the sturdy though not stylish NEC Terrain. It's got microSD privacy encryption and you can take it in the shower. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? (I think so, Brain, but isn't Android 4.0 somewhat outdated? And is a loofah really a fruit?)
Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Bing Weather
For those times when your Windows Phone device is closer than your window: Bing Weather is well worth the free download for its pretty, dead-simple design and comprehensive weather reports.
Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Sarah Mitroff/CNET
Contra: Evolution
Great for fans of the '80s original and anyone looking for side-scrolling run-and-gun action for Android, Contra: Evolution is well worth the 99 cents.
Read the review.
Caption byCNET Reviews staff / Photo by Screenshot by Jaymar Cabebe/CNET