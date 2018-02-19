10 things you shouldn't put in your dishwasher

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Copper

Water bottles

Wine bottles

Wooden utensils

Cutting boards

Corks

Antiques

Oil and grease

Plastics

Insulated cups

  • frigidaire-fgid2476sf-dishwasher-2
    1
    of 11
  • img-8434
    2
    of 11
  • waterbottle
    3
    of 11
  • kuvee-wine-bottle-product-photos-1.jpg
    4
    of 11
  • loading-a-dishwasher.jpg
    5
    of 11
  • Bamboo cutting board and iPad holder
    6
    of 11
  • cork-diy.jpg
    7
    of 11
  • img-8433
    8
    of 11
  • olive-oil.jpg
    9
    of 11
  • scraping dishes before putting them in dishwasher
    10
    of 11
  • insulated-cup
    11
    of 11

While there are a lot of unusual things you can put in your dishwasher, there are a few everyday items you should definitely hand wash to extend the item's life and the life of your dishwasher.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Dishwashers can dull copper pots, pans and mugs. To keep their shine, always hand wash.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Most water bottles can be washed in the dishwasher, but that doesn't mean you should. Food particles can easily be trapped inside of the bottle. What's worse is that it's hard to tell these particles are there until your drink softens and dislodges them and you get a weird taste in your mouth. Instead, use a bottle brush to give your water bottle a good scrub.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Wine bottles have the same problem as water bottles. The answer is to do a load with just wine bottles or just wash them by hand. Don't put wine bottles that still have labels on them in the dishwasher, though. The labels can wash off and get stuck in the drain.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Wooden utensils can warp and even mold when put in the dishwasher. Hand wash them and be sure to dry them well with a dish towel. 

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

The same goes for wooden cutting boards. Hand washing is always best, and make sure they get dry quickly.

Caption by / Photo by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Though corks are great for DIY projects, they aren't made for the dishwasher. Instead, boil them for around five minutes on the stove.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

This plate once had a gold band around it. A few washes in the dishwasher and that band got disintegrated. Most antiques -- gold banded or not -- weren't meant for the dishwasher. Hand wash them every time.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Though you don't need to pre-rinse most of your dishes, the one exception is pots, pans and other items covered in a thick layer of oil or grease. The gunk can congeal in your dishwasher's drain or filter and cause a clog over time.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Unless your plastic bowls and containers say "dishwasher safe" on the bottom, hand wash them. The dishwasher can melt and warp some plastics.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford

Your insulated coffee cup should be hand washed unless the cleaning instruction that came with it states it's dishwasher safe. Dishwashers can ruin the insulation inside the cup.

Caption by / Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET
1 of 11
|

10 things you shouldn't put in your dishwasher

Published:
Up Next
Take a closer look at how we test d...
18

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by