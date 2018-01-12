CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See

Razer's Project Linda

Ultra Game Boy

Nvidia BFGD

Intel Hades Canyon NUC

HTC Vive Pro

Razer Mamba Hyperflux

Mad Catz Rat Air

Go Retro portable

Zotac Mek 1

Hyperkin Retro 77

The original Xbox controller returns

SupaBoy S

Holy Diver

Super Retrocade

HyperX Cloud Flight

  • razer-project-linda-final
    1
    of 15
  • dsc01954
    2
    of 15
  • ces18-nvidia-bfgd-big-format-gaming-display
    3
    of 15
  • intel-hades-canyon-nuc-ces-2018-002
    4
    of 15
  • htc-vive-pro
    5
    of 15
  • razer-mamba-hyperflux-ces-2018-7704
    6
    of 15
  • mad-catz-ces-2018-005
    7
    of 15
  • dsc01755
    8
    of 15
  • zotac-showstoppers-ces-2018-005
    9
    of 15
  • dsc01977
    10
    of 15
  • dsc02028
    11
    of 15
  • dsc01995
    12
    of 15
  • dsc01686
    13
    of 15
  • dsc01722
    14
    of 15
  • hyperx-cloud-flight-004
    15
    of 15

Got a Razer phone? Ever dreamed of having a laptop that was powered by your phone? Then the entirely conceptual Project Linda is the product of your dreams. If it ever gets to market, of course.

Caption by /

Yes, we know you're waiting for an official Game Boy Classic. But until Nintendo decides to take your money, Hyperkin's Ultra Game Boy is your best hope. That's just their name for it while it's in development, but the revamped Game Boy is made of sturdy aluminum, and charges via USB so you don't have to carry batteries around. 

It comes with a slider so you can switch back and forth between RGB and the standard black-and-white tone you remember. But the real crazy thing is that it's more for Chiptune musicians than video game fanatics, with stereo outputs suited for anyone performing 8-bit style music.

Caption by / Photo by Sean Buckley / CNET

It's a TV! It's a monitor! It's... Nvidia's BFGD, a 65-inch, 4K screen with an Nvidia Shield built-in. And yes, Nvidia promises it can replicate the low latency you're used to with your current computer monitor.

Caption by /

You've never seen a gaming rig this powerful in a box this small. Intel's Hades Canyon NUC is just 1.2 liters in volume, and yet it can play VR games or drive up to 6 monitors simultaneously. We were pretty impressed by just how smooth the VR felt.

It's thanks to a special new Intel processor with AMD Radeon graphics inside -- graphics as powerful as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, according to Intel. 

Caption by / Photo by Sean Hollister/CNET
Read More

We could talk about the improved resolution, the wireless adapter or any of the other quality-of-life improvements that come with the HTC Vive Pro. But come on, it comes with integrated headphones. That's enough cause for celebration.

Caption by / Photo by Claudia Cruz/CNET

Wireless charging pads are on the rise, so it only makes sense that your device that spends the most time on a pad would adopt the technology. The Razer Mamba Hyperflux gets its power from the Firefly HyperFlux mousepad, so you can say goodbye to having your marathon sessions interrupted.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

But the Razer Mamba Hyperflux wasn't the only wireless charging mouse at CES 2018. Mad Catz is back from the dead, and it brought the Rat Air with it. 

Like Razer's mouse, it has supercapacitors inside it that instantly draw power from its wireless charging pad. Only this one features Mad Catz's angular design, adjustable palmrest and second scroll wheel.

Caption by / Photo by Sean Hollister/CNET
Read More

New to CES, the Go Retro Portable is a prototype packed with 300 NES and retro games, but there's no release date yet.

Caption by / Photo by Sean Buckley / CNET

This could be the first PC that ever required you to poke it in the eye to turn it on. With a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics and a seventh-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, it's powerful enough for your gaming needs, but c'mon. That eyeball!

Caption by / Photo by Sean Hollister/CNET

The Retro 77 was revealed at E3 last year, but we got another look at it at CES. It's a step up from other Atari throwback consoles in that it's compatible with old cartridges. And yes, it has an HDMI port.

Caption by / Photo by Sean Buckley / CNET

You either love or hate the original Xbox's giant controller. Dubbed "The Duke," it's being brought back from the grave by the Xbox's co-creator Seamus Blackley. The new version of the Duke is compatible with both the Xbox One and PCs. Read more about its revival here (this is a different link than the one above).

Caption by / Photo by Sean Buckley / CNET
Read More

Every '90s kid dreamed of having a portable SNES. It just took a bit for it to happen. The SupaBoy S is compatible with all of the SNES cartridges you kept stashed away.

Caption by / Photo by Sean Buckley / CNET

You may have heard of Holy Diver, an NES game that never made it to the US but did get released in Japan. It's kind of like if Iron Maiden had a Castlevania game. And now you can play it for yourself, thanks to Retro Bit!

Caption by / Photo by Sean Buckley / CNET

This cabinet is running off of a Super Retrocade, a console that comes packed with 90 games. And this isn't a cluster of forgotten titles. There are games from Capcom and Data East, including Megaman 2 and, most importantly, Bad Dudes.

Caption by / Photo by Sean Buckley / CNET

The HyperX Cloud Flight for PC, PS4 and PS3 is maybe the most comfortable wireless gaming headset we've ever tried. It also sounds pretty great and the company says it's got the best battery life out there. It comes with a 3.5mm jack to plug into your phone or Xbox controller. 

What more do you want?

Caption by / Photo by Sean Hollister/CNET
Read More
1 of 15
|

The coolest gaming gadgets we saw at CES 2018

Published:
Up Next
All the cool new gadgets at CES 201...
63

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by