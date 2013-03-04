The AME 2000, one of the world's most secure phones (pictures)

One of the unique features in the AME 2000 is the CRYPTR micro, a Motorola-designed chip that's the size of a microSD card. It provides a heightened level of encryption, good enough for the National Security Administration, and it fits into the AME 2000's standard microSD slot.
The CRYPTR micro provides the phone with high-end encryption, including physical security mechanisms; a hardware-based random number generator for secure key creation; full NSA Suite B support; and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated for U.S. Federal government uses.
Secure SMS is available as well, although as with the secure voice calling, it requires both the sender and the recipient to be using AME 2000 phones. The red icon on the taskbar turns white when a secure connection has been established.