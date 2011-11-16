Ten apps that will matter to Kindle Fire users (screenshots)

What the Kindle Fire lacks in high-end features, it makes up for in content. Not only can you add Amazon's usual range of music, books, magazines, and newspapers, but also you can dive into Amazon's Appstore as well. With such a big selection, there should be something for every type of user. Yet, because I know that the choice can be overwhelming, I wanted to break out the 10 apps that are must-haves for new Kindle users.
You can't mention mobile games these days without referring to Angry Birds, so it's a good bet that this will be the first title on your new Kindle Fire. Amazon has a number of versions of the popular series, including both free and ad-supported selections. Be sure to download Angry Birds Seasons for new challenges based around various holidays and seasons.
The perfect way to put background music to your reading experience, Pandora provides instant-streaming access to your favorite music. Like its Web-based counterpart, the app lets you create and manage your own personal stations based on individual tracks or artists. The simple, clutter-free interface allows for skipping, bookmarking, rating, and more.
Know whether you need an umbrella by viewing current weather conditions for multiple cities, checking five-day and seven-day forecasts, and much more with Weatherbug Elite. Additional features include ability to watch real-time video, details on wind speed, wind direction, pollen count, and the ability to share details with friends. You even can store a number of favorite or relevant cities and have Weatherbug alert you of impending storms.
You can access showtimes for movies, watch trailers, and even purchase tickets directly from your Kindle Fire with Movies by Flixter. It's a breeze to pull up a list of nearby theaters and see what's showing tonight, tomorrow, and beyond. Curious to see what people are saying? Then read the aggregated Rotten Tomatoes scores and get a feel for what the critics think. Not confined to the movie theater experience, the app also lets you search new and upcoming DVD releases.
Organize your shopping experience, save money, and much more with this grocery store application. Features include a database of more than 130,000 items, favorite items, shopping history, and the ability to search and use coupons. Input your specific store and watch the application sort your list based on aisles, saving precious time.
Add some structure to your life and get things done more efficiently with this calendar and task application. Features include color-coded tasks, categories, calendars, and statuses and premade filters, and a number of templates. Google Task and ToodleDo sync keep many users from having to learn a new system for task management. Typically it costs $9.99, but Amazon will occasionally offer discounts of 50 percent or more.
This Facebook application seems to be a step ahead of the official client, offering features that are typically only available on the desktop. With a look and feel that closely resembles the real deal, details include the ability to upload multiple photos and videos, notifications of Facebook e-mails, friends' birthdays, and other events. Privacy hounds will enjoy being able to hand-pick who sees status updates, while social butterflies will love sharing a friend or family member's post directly from the device.
Take a few minutes while waiting for the dentist to sketch a new image or touch up existing photos with Sketchbook Mobile. Features include nearly four dozen brushes, pencils, pens, and airbrushes, each with their own individual characteristics. Adjust width, color, and opacity to create the perfect image and then share it as a JPEG, PNG, or PSD file. Also available in a free, slimmed-down version.
Listen to your favorite AM or FM radio stations from around the world, no matter where you happen to be. With more than 50,000 channels of music, weather, news, sports, talk radio, and podcasts to choose from, Tune In Radio also features content from networks such as BBC and NPR. You also can make your favorite stations as a preset or use the alarm option to wake up to the morning zoo crew. What's more, the paid version, Tune in Radio Pro, allows users to record broadcasts directly to your device.
Take long articles from Web sites and make them available for reading offline in a clean and straightforward manner. It's really the best way to read lengthy posts as it removes all the distracting ads and banners. And thanks to a Web browser plug-in for desktops, you can send text, links, and photos to your Read It Later account. If you have more than one device, you can share content between them, tag articles, or share them via e-mail, Facebook, SMS, or Twitter.