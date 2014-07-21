Sunrise is one of the best looking calendar apps available (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.
Sunrise looks great and plays nicely with multiple platforms. Though it's missing an important feature, I still think it's one of the best calendar apps available.
You can add accounts to Sunrise through a simple interface. Once added, all accounts will sync across all of your Sunrise-connected devices.
After adding and importing your calendar accounts, you're taken to the default view. Here you can see the agenda view along the bottom, with the abbreviated monthly view along the top.
Tapping on the three-lined icon next to the plus symbol changes the view to this, the three-day view.
Sunrise provides a database of over 25,000 calendars for you to add to your account. Ranging from team schedules to holiday listings based on country or religion, there's plenty of options available for all.
The settings page provides for a comprehensive list of preferences. You can completely customize and tailor the app to make it work however you want it to.
A screenshot of the Sunrise Mac app just to show you how similar the interface is, no matter the platform.