Books Kinokuniya is one of the hosts of the pop-up shop. Its display includes DVDs and books such as "My Neighbor Totoro," "The Art of Howl's Moving Castle," "Spirited Away," and even some editions in Japanese.
Most of the merchandise comes directly from Japan and will only be available at the pop-up shop.
The pop-up shop opened its doors to the public Saturday and will remain open through March 18 daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 190 King St. in San Francisco. You have to make online reservations to get into the store and you can do that here.