Vaio Duo 11 in tablet mode

Typing on the Vaio Duo 11

Vaio Duo 11 in laptop form

A thicker profile

Vaio Duo 11 with display up

Vaio Duo 11 a test of Windows 8

The Sony Vaio Duo 11, introduced today at the IFA show in Berlin, can slide and shift between a laptop and tablet. Here is the tablet form, designed to work with the new touch-friendly Windows 8 operating system.
Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET
Sony is likely hoping the Duo will give Microsoft's Surface a run for its money. The Surface has its own thin keyboard/cover hybrid. It's unclear when the Duo will hit the U.S. though.
Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET
The Vaio is geared toward consumers who can't decide between a laptop and a tablet.
Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET
As a result of its hybrid mode, the Vaio Duo 11 isn't the thinnest tablet in the market.
Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET
A hinge allows the display to slide up and the keyboard to slide out.
Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET
The Vaio Duo 11 will be a good indicator of how well Windows 8 works on multiple forms. Past tablets running on older Windows operating systems were generally considered clunky.
Caption by / Photo by Stephen Shankland/CNET
Sony's flexible hybrid Vaio Duo 11 (pictures)

Updated:
