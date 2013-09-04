CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
The KDL-65S990A is the world's first LED-based LCD TV with a curved, concave screen. The question is: does anybody want one? Read our first take.
Caption by / Photo by Sony
Caption by / Photo by Sony
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The KDL-65S990A is the world's first LED-based LCD TV with a curved, concave screen. The question is: does anybody want one? Read our first take.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 7
|

Sony KDL-S990A curved LED LCD [pictures]

Published:
Up Next
CNET's Top 40 must-have Blu-ray dis...
40

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by