Smartphones for newbies (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Palm Pixi Plus (Verizon Wireless)

Apple iPhone 3GS (AT&T)

RIM BlackBerry Curve 8520 (T-Mobile)

Nokia E63 (unlocked)

Motorola Backflip (AT&T)

Palm Pre Plus (Verizon Wireless)

HTC Hero and T-Mobile MyTouch 3G

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
While not a major overhaul, the Palm Pixi Plus adds built-in Wi-Fi and gives customers making the jump from a feature phone to a smartphone even more functionality without breaking the bank.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The iPhone 3GS doesn't make the same grand leap that the iPhone 3G made from the first-generation model, but the latest Apple handset is still a compelling upgrade for some users. The iPhone 3GS is faster, and we appreciate the new features and extended battery life, but call quality and 3G reception still need improvement.

Read the review
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET
The RIM BlackBerry Curve 8520 is a sleek entry-level smartphone that delivers some nice design enhancements and great performance. While available directly from T-Mobile, Wal-Mart offers the better value on the smartphone.

Sprint, Verizon Wireless, and AT&T all offer versions of the Curve 8520/8530.

Read the review
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Nokia E63 offers a more wallet-friendly price tag compared with other unlocked smartphones and does so without sacrificing too many features; we just we wish the call quality and camera were better.
Caption by / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET
As AT&T's first Android phone, the Motorola Backflip offers a unique design but it's rather lackluster in the features and performance department. It's a decent choice if you're upgrading from a feature phone, but anyone looking for speed and power should look elsewhere.

Read the review
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Palm Pre Plus earns its place as the top WebOS device, improving on the Pre with a better design and performance, and upgraded features. Verizon customers looking for a versatile smartphone to balance their personal and work lives will be well-served by the Pre Plus.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Both the HTC Hero and the T-Mobile MyTouch 3G, as well as the HTC Droid Eris, are all good introductions to the Google Android operating system.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
1 of 7
|

Smartphones for newbies (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
USB Type-C is taking over -- here a...
41

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by