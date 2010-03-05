Smartphones for newbies (photos)

The iPhone 3GS doesn't make the same grand leap that the iPhone 3G made from the first-generation model, but the latest Apple handset is still a compelling upgrade for some users. The iPhone 3GS is faster, and we appreciate the new features and extended battery life, but call quality and 3G reception still need improvement. Read the review
Caption byBonnie Cha / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET
The RIM BlackBerry Curve 8520 is a sleek entry-level smartphone that delivers some nice design enhancements and great performance. While available directly from T-Mobile, Wal-Mart offers the better value on the smartphone.
Sprint, Verizon Wireless, and AT&T all offer versions of the Curve 8520/8530.
The Nokia E63 offers a more wallet-friendly price tag compared with other unlocked smartphones and does so without sacrificing too many features; we just we wish the call quality and camera were better.
Caption byBonnie Cha / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET
As AT&T's first Android phone, the Motorola Backflip offers a unique design but it's rather lackluster in the features and performance department. It's a decent choice if you're upgrading from a feature phone, but anyone looking for speed and power should look elsewhere. Read the review
The Palm Pre Plus earns its place as the top WebOS device, improving on the Pre with a better design and performance, and upgraded features. Verizon customers looking for a versatile smartphone to balance their personal and work lives will be well-served by the Pre Plus.