Shakespeare, tanks, and JFK's motorcade, in Legos (pictures)

On the heels of other recent books showcasing amazing art projects done with Legos, Skyhorse Publishing has just put out four separate books featuring the iconic plastic bricks being used in some very interesting ways.
To begin with, Brendan Powell Smith dramatizes the attempts on the lives of 12 U.S. presidents, from Andrew Jackson to Barack Obama, in "Assassination!"
In the book, Smith meticulously lays out the circumstances surrounding each assassination attempt, portraying it all with Legos.
Anyone familiar with American history will recognize this scene, depicting President John F. Kennedy's final moments riding through Dallas, Tex., in his motorcade.
A second new book from Skyhorse Publishing, "Brick Shakespeare," presents four of the Bard's plays -- "Hamlet," "Macbeth," "Romeo and Juliet," and "Julius Caesar" in Legos. This is the famous "Romeo, Romeo, Wherefore art thou, Romeo" scene from "Romeo and Juliet."