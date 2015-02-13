CNET también está disponible en español.

Seek Thermal system

Pocket-size camera

Connection

Special lens

Carrying case

Plug and go

Heat lights up

Temperature detection

The Seek Thermal system is a camera and app that lets you take infrared thermal images of your surroundings to measure temperature. It's useful for home repairs, security, cooking and many more uses.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The camera itself is tiny and very portable. You can slip it into any pocket and carry it around wherever you go.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The camera comes in either an Android or an iOS model and can work with many devices.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Seek camera uses a special lens that captures infrared radiation that everything around us emits. We can't see it with our naked eyes, so cameras like these help us visualize those rays.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The camera comes with a very handy and well-made carrying case to keep it safe and sound.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
To shoot a thermal image, just plug the camera into your phone, with the Seek Thermal app running and you can start shooting photos or video.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Using the camera, you can find hot or cold spots in your home, detect leaks and even take photos of your hands, like I did here.

Photo by Sarah Mitroff/CNET
The app's Spot mode will tell you the average temperature of whatever is centered in the photo. Here, that's my freezer.

Photo by Sarah Mitroff/CNET
Seek Thermal can see the unseen (pictures)

