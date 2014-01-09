Samsung's new tablets go Pro at CES 2014 (pictures)

For a 12-inch tablet, it manages to maintain a slim profile, however, its 1.6-pound weight make it a hefty hold. To be fair, it's packing a powerful CPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB (or 64GB) of internal memory, so its heavyset ways can be forgiven.
Though they have similar designs to previous Galaxy tablets, the TabPros feature Samsung's new Magazine UX. The tile-based aesthetic looks more like Windows 8 than KitKat, but it's still an Android-based tablet.
Samsung appears to be fond of the 8-inch tablet form factor, adding another model to its collection. The Galaxy TabPro 8 packs a similar punch as its larger counterparts, but only offers the Snapdragon 800 2.3GHz quad-core CPU option.