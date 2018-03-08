CNET también está disponible en español.

Black, schmack. Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus go bold in purple and blue -- yes, yes, in addition to black and gray colors, too.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The purple looks especially impressive in person, and comes to both S9 phones. Not all colors will be available in all regions.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, shown here in coral blue, share most of the same hardware guts. The S9 Plus is the larger of the two.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Galaxy S9 Plus also has one special feature that the S9 doesn't: a second camera on the back.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both phones run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The best design change? That fingerprint reader moves below the camera array.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

That's a big improvement from where it was on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 (pictured), to the right of the camera.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The phones also get a sound enhancement. Audio pours out of the speaker and a microphone at the bottom of the phone.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

While the S9 Plus has two rear cameras, both phones have a unique dual-aperture lens. The settings automatically adjust for brighter low light photos.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The curved edges are less pronounced than on past Galaxy phones.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both the 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S9 Plus have slightly curved AMOLED screens with high resolution displays that reach a maximum of 2,960x1,440 pixels.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Samsung says its headphone jack isn't going anywhere.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both phones carry on the tradition of wireless charging...

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

...and waterproofing with an IP68 rating. You'll be ale to submerge it for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 3 feet (1 meter) without damaging the phones.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The SIM card tray shares space with a microSD card slot, which holds up to 400GB storage.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both the S9 and S9 Plus from the back.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

You can really see the size and camera differences here.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

A look at the USB-C and headphone port of both phones.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

What's this? A teaser. You'll see...

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Let's jump into some camera specs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both cameras have heaps of features, including that dual aperture, which physically changes the camera settings to improve low light.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Portrait mode, called Live Focus, is alive and well on the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

You can adjust background blur with a slider control.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Sliding the shutter button with your finger or thumb zooms you in and out.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

There's only one front-facing camera on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, but you can still take a portrait shot using a new tool called Selfie Focus.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Peer closely and you can see the background blurred out.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Samsung phones had slow motion video before, but the new super slow motion video -- which captures 960 frames per second -- makes videos shot on the S9 and S9 Plus far more dramatic.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Remember that teaser from before? This is AR Emoji, Samsung's take on the iPhone X's animojis. They're animated GIFs you can create based on a 2D map of your face, taken with the front-facing camera.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Sharing GIFs and videos of yourself is a cute idea, but they're less than faithful representations of the real thing.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

You can edit your avatar...

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

...and just add plain old stickers on top of your face.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Your avatar doesn't even need to be human.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

There's also this.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

You can record a video of yourself talking, and also let the AR Emoji tool create 18 animated GIFs that you can include in any message or app that supports the format.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Here's an example in Samsung's messaging app.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Also in the camera is Bixby Vision, Samsung's optical recognition tool, which adds the ability to count calories in the food seen through the viewfinder.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Samsung has also teamed up with Sephora and Cover Girl on a digital makeup app. Beeeyootiful.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

One thing to note: The S9 and S9 Plus screen aren't set by default to the highest resolution setting, in order to save battery life.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Click or swipe through for even more images of Samsung's new Galaxy S9 handsets.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

All four colors: lilac purple, titanium gray, coral blue and midnight black.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Galaxy S9 Plus and Google Pixel 2 XL.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Galaxy S9 Plus compared to the iPhone X.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

The new Dex Pad helps turn the phone into a mobile workspace.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices

Like what you've seen so far? Read our full Galaxy S9 review for all the ins and outs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See Prices
