This Galaxy Note 8 is so exclusive, you can't even buy it

In honor of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic games, Samsung will donate a Galaxy Note 8 to every athlete participating in the games.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge Olympic Games Limited Edition phone from 2016, it's available only to athletes -- consumers won't be able to get their hands on it.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The endeavor has put the South Korean company in quite a bind in that it may violate UN sanctions against two countries: North Korea and Iran.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The limited edition phone includes a special Olympic logo on the back and Olympic-themed wallpaper.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
But the phone's hardware remains identical to the Note 8 that's commercially available, including an embedded S Pen stylus.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
In addition, there's a preloaded app called Pyeong Chang 2018 (after the county where the games are held in South Korea). 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The app offers the latest Olympic news, lists event schedules, and lets athletes keep track of medals awarded, their favorite Olympic events and countries.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
A look at the menu items in the preloaded Olympic app.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
For the time being, it is unclear whether or not Samsung will go ahead and give the phones to North Korean and Iranian athletes, decline giving the phones to them or require the athletes to return the phones after the games are over.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Another look at the special-edition Note 8.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
For more information on the phone, read CNET's Galaxy Note 8 review here.  

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
