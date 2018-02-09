This Galaxy Note 8 is so exclusive, you can't even buy it

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
In honor of the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic games, Samsung will donate a Galaxy Note 8 to every athlete participating in the games.
Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge Olympic Games Limited Edition phone from 2016, it's available only to athletes -- consumers won't be able to get their hands on it.
The endeavor has put the South Korean company in quite a bind in that it may violate UN sanctions against two countries: North Korea and Iran.
The limited edition phone includes a special Olympic logo on the back and Olympic-themed wallpaper.
But the phone's hardware remains identical to the Note 8 that's commercially available, including an embedded S Pen stylus.
In addition, there's a preloaded app called Pyeong Chang 2018 (after the county where the games are held in South Korea).
The app offers the latest Olympic news, lists event schedules, and lets athletes keep track of medals awarded, their favorite Olympic events and countries.
A look at the menu items in the preloaded Olympic app.
For the time being, it is unclear whether or not Samsung will go ahead and give the phones to North Korean and Iranian athletes, decline giving the phones to them or require the athletes to return the phones after the games are over.
Another look at the special-edition Note 8.
For more information on the phone, read CNET's Galaxy Note 8 review here.